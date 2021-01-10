What the papers say – January 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England’s healthcare system is in crisis as the Queen leads the way with vaccinations on Sunday’s front pages.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty writes in The Sunday Times that hospitals in the NHS face the “worst crisis in living memory”.

SUNDAY TIMES: Hospitals face ‘worst crisis in living memory’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aZZKlsX2yU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2021

The rolling out of mass asymptomatic testing across England leads The Independent.

The Observer reports the number of healthcare workers with Covid-19 has “reached crisis levels”, while a frontline NHS nurse issues a plea in the Sunday People for the public to follow pandemic rules because “Death is all around us”.

Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/yjyQ8yqgOt — The Observer (@ObserverUK) January 9, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: Death is all around us.. so follow the rules #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/gwyYlkdTKZ pic.twitter.com/YmiSmSfDcI — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) January 9, 2021

The Sunday Telegraph reports police will issue fines to those who flout restrictions after just one warning.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Police to issue fines after one warning' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PjLuFvILkI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 9, 2021

The Sunday Mirror refers to the Queen and Prince Philip’s coronavirus vaccinations as “A shot in the Ma’am”, in a story also covered by the Sunday Express.

Tomorrow's front page: A shot in the ma'am #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/J3Pm1onDSt pic.twitter.com/VHhxhXvirm — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) January 9, 2021 SUNDAY EXPRESS: Queen and Duke lead the way #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JRDXhIVRO4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2021

The Mail on Sunday covers the Queen’s jab and adds that vaccine superhubs are preparing to inoculate four people each minute.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: The Queen launches Britain’s jab blitz #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZUbeoO66UP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 10, 2021

And for something different, Daily Star Sunday reports special forces are “training for battles with aliens”.