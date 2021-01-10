The only way is the fourth round for Crawley as Mark Wright debuts in Leeds win

Leeds found themselves on the end of a major FA Cup third-round giant-killing as they were stunned 3-0 by League Two Crawley.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were reeling from two goals inside three second-half minutes from Nick Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan.

Leeds attempted to claw their way back into the game only for Jordan Tunnicliffe to finish them off with 20 minutes remaining and secure a memorable scalp for the Sussex club.

Mark Wright came on for Crawley (Adam davy/PA)

To rub salt in the wounds Crawley even handed a debut to former reality TV star Mark Wright as a late substitute, but the only way was out of the cup for Leeds.

Tottenham came through their trip to eighth-tier minnows Marine unscathed, although Jose Mourinho’s side were given a fright before registering a 5-0 win.

With 20 minutes gone and the score goalless, Neil Kengni broke into the Spurs half and let fly from about 30 yards with a shot which crashed against Joe Hart’s crossbar.

Spurs had a smattering of spectators from the houses which overlook Marine’s ground (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three minutes later Tottenham went ahead through Carlos Vinicius, who was leading the line in place of Harry Kane.

Vinicius helped himself to two more and Lucas Moura chipped in before half-time with a sublime free-kick, with Alfie Devine becoming Spurs’ youngest ever player and goalscorer at 16 years and 163 days in the second half.

There were also comfortable wins for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Frank Lampard named a strong Blues side against League Two Morecambe as he attempted to kick-start their stuttering season.

And he was rewarded with goals from birthday boy Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz in a 4-0 victory.

City also cruised into the fourth round as two goals from Bernardo Silva and a third from Phil Foden wrapped up a 3-0 win over Birmingham before half-time.

A superb Chris Martin strike gave Bristol City a 2-1 win over Portsmouth, Will Boyle’s extra-time header took Cheltenham through in a 2-1 victory over Mansfield, and Barnsley beat Tranmere 2-0 thanks to a goal from Michal Helik and a late Cauley Woodrow penalty.