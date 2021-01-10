Graham Potter a relieved man as Brighton survive ‘traumatic’ cup tie in Newport

Graham Potter breathed a huge sigh of relief after describing Brighton’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over League Two Newport as “traumatic”.

Brighton beat Newport 4-3 on penalties after 120 minutes of football on a difficult Rodney Parade surface had produced a 1-1 draw.

Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele made four saves in the shoot-out before defender Adam Webster – who had scored an unfortunate own goal in the final seconds of normal time – stroked home the decisive penalty.

“Traumatic as well as dramatic is what I’d call it,” Brighton manager Potter said.

“Newport showed all their battling qualities and full credit to them for that.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult tie and they didn’t disappoint us.

“We should have won it and seen it out at the end of 90 minutes, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Solly March put Brighton ahead from the edge of the area with the clock counting down to 90 minutes and only 10 seconds of normal time remaining.

But Newport levelled in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Steele let Liam Shephard’s cross slip through his grasp and Webster could not get out of the way.

Steele was making only his fourth appearance of the season and looked as if he would be the Brighton villain, but he was ultimately the shoot-out hero.

“If a goalkeeper makes four penalty saves and you don’t get through then I would have been scratching my head a little bit,” Potter said.

“But I’m pleased for Jason because he’s been fantastic for us. He’s supported the players when he’s not been in the team.

“He’ll be disappointed with the goal but I thought he did really well.”

The Exiles were themselves indebted to some fine goalkeeping from Tom King, who has spent most of the season on the bench with Nick Townsend the County number one.

King made superb saves to deny Andy Zeqiri and Lewis Dunk and produced two saves in the shoot-out himself to give Newport hope of another cup upset.

But Padraig Amond failed to take two chances which could have seen Newport – who are currently second in League Two – repeat their FA Cup wins over Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in recent seasons.

Manager Michael Flynn said: “I’m really proud, the work rate was exceptional.

“They stuck together and we’ve taken another Premier League team to penalties.

“We practice penalties and we didn’t miss one. It’s a little frustrating, but we’ve got to give their goalkeeper some credit as well.

“Two of those penalty saves were unbelievable, they were of the highest class.

“We’ve got 26 games left, 26 cup finals, and we’ve got to make sure we’ve got something at the end of it after the promise we’ve shown.”