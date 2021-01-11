In pictures: Coronavirus vaccine boost as jabs programme rolled out

Mass vaccination centres have opened across England as efforts to roll out the jab gather pace.
The new centres – including at a football stadium and a tennis club – will be joined later this week by hundreds more GP-led and hospital services.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe