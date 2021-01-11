Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In pictures: Coronavirus vaccine boost as jabs programme rolled out

by Press Association
January 11 2021, 12.16pm Updated: January 11 2021, 1.36pm
Syndicate Post image
A healthcare worker receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle (PA)

Mass vaccination centres have opened across England as efforts to roll out the jab gather pace.

The new centres – including at a football stadium and a tennis club – will be joined later this week by hundreds more GP-led and hospital services.

A nurse prepares a jab
A member of staff prepares a vaccine injection at the NHS mass vaccination centre in the grounds of Epsom Race Course in Surrey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The jab supplies are delivered
Supplies of a Covid-19 vaccine are delivered to the NHS vaccine centre Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jab queue
Queueing is under way at Times Square, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Epsom vaccination station
Epsom Race Course is one of seven mass vaccination stations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Newcastle vaccine centre
A view inside the vaccine centre in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A medic prepares a jab
The government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19 with the UK in lockdown (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Coronavirus jab
The rollout of the scheme will provide hope to people after months in the shadow of the pandemic (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An injection on a 93-year-old
Heather Gallagher, 93, receives an injection at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Matt Hancock meets patient
Health Secretary Matt Hancock meets a patient during a visit to the Epsom site (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Ashton Gate Stadium centre
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Ashton Gate Stadium centre in Bristol (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)