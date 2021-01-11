Paver wins £10,000 a month for next 30 years in Lotto draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A block paver from South Derbyshire will bank £10,000 per month for the next 30 years after winning the top prize on the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw.

James Evans, 21, who works for his dad’s paving company, had forgotten all about buying the ticket for the draw on December 28.

He only checked his emails the following day while waiting for a PlayStation game to load during the Christmas break.

James Evans celebrates his National Lottery win (Camelot/PA)

Mr Evans said: “I noticed an email from The National Lottery to say I’d won a prize, but didn’t think too much of it as I’d won £5 not too long ago.”

“I checked the National Lottery app and saw that I had matched all of the five main numbers and the Life Ball. I couldn’t believe it. I ran down to my mum to get her to check but she wasn’t sure either.”

Mr Evans was so overwhelmed by the win, he spent the rest of the day rock climbing to try and clear his head.

“I am really into sports and rock climb regularly – I spent the summer climbing at the Peak District and I have been missing my sports during the pandemic,” he said.

“Whilst climbing, I ended up bumping into one of my best friends and his girlfriend, who were also climbing but I didn’t tell them about my win – I didn’t know what to do.”

It was well into the new year before Mr Evans felt ready to tell his friends his news.

“I have since told all of my friends and they are so happy and shocked,” he said.

Despite the win, Mr Evans has no immediate plans to move out of his parents’ home or stop working for his dad, but does intend to make some big trips once travel restrictions ease.

“After the win had sunk in a bit more, I started to think about all of the things I could do and buy. My first thought was a skiing trip to Canada with my family,” he said.

“I would also love to go to Alaska, I will definitely take a trip of a lifetime there when it’s safe to travel again.”

Mr Evans has vowed that he will always be around to help out in his father’s business, regardless of what he decides to do in future.

As well as travelling, he is also keen to get back to sport once lockdown rules have been lifted.

“I play badminton at a professional level and volunteer at my local badminton club to coach younger kids, which is something I love and am really proud of and I can’t wait to get back to coaching,” Mr Evans said.

The Set For Life draw costs £1.50 per line to play and takes place every Monday and Thursday.

The winning numbers for the draw on December 28 were 2, 4, 22, 37, 45, and the Life Ball was 10.