UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has officially declared that he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.

Mr Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that “It would be my honour to continue to serve the organisation in pursuing its purposes and fulfilling its noble objectives”.

The former Portuguese prime minister and UN refugee chief was elected by the 193-member assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates.

Former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Guterres took office on January 1, 2017.

“I am available to serve a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations, if that will be the will of member states,” Mr Guterres said in a letter to Mr Bozkir obtained by the Associated Press.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Mr Guterres was responding to a letter from Mr Bozkir on Friday asking his “intentions regarding a second mandate”.

Mr Dujarric said Mr Guterres informed the five permanent members of the Security Council – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France – on Friday and then spoke to leaders of the UN’s regional groups.

He also sent a letter on Monday to the Security Council, the spokesman said.