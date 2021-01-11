Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Monday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 222 (70%) have seen a rise in case rates, 91 (29%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

(PA Graphics)

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,251 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7 – the equivalent of 1,527.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down very slightly from 1,531.2 in the seven days to December 31.

Newham, also in London, has the second highest rate, up from 1,336.6 to 1,390.1 with 4,909 new cases.

Redbridge, again in London, has the third highest rate, down from 1,420.9 to 1,342.3, with 4,097 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Knowsley (up from 537.6 to 1,341.0)

2 Halton (639.8 to 1,227.1)

3 Liverpool (461.2 to 988.5)

4 Sefton (495.3 to 1,018.4)

5 Tendring (764.9 to 1,201.5)

6 St Helens (371.0 to 797.4)

7 Isle of Wight (707.5 to 1,108.1)

8 Wirral (560.8 to 921.3)

9 Worcester (400.1 to 746.9)

10 Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole (503.1 to 844.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 31.

Barking and Dagenham, 1527.0, (3251), 1531.2, (3260)

Newham, 1390.1, (4909), 1336.6, (4720)

Redbridge, 1342.3, (4097), 1420.9, (4337)

Knowsley, 1341.0, (2023), 537.6, (811)

Thurrock, 1311.8, (2287), 1477.6, (2576)

Harlow, 1309.3, (1140), 1358.7, (1183)

Rushmoor, 1294.9, (1225), 1143.8, (1082)

Halton, 1227.1, (1588), 639.8, (828)

Broxbourne, 1216.1, (1183), 1370.3, (1333)

Tendring, 1201.5, (1761), 764.9, (1121)

Enfield, 1195.3, (3990), 1213.0, (4049)

Castle Point, 1169.6, (1057), 1367.6, (1236)

Bexley, 1167.6, (2899), 1188.1, (2950)

Epping Forest, 1161.8, (1530), 1375.2, (1811)

Gravesham, 1142.7, (1222), 1168.0, (1249)

Waltham Forest, 1140.1, (3158), 1089.6, (3018)

Tower Hamlets, 1136.6, (3691), 1221.6, (3967)

Crawley, 1133.4, (1274), 880.7, (990)

Hounslow, 1131.8, (3073), 1046.7, (2842)

Carlisle, 1128.1, (1226), 852.1, (926)

Havering, 1121.2, (2910), 1278.0, (3317)

Isle of Wight, 1108.1, (1571), 707.5, (1003)

Dartford, 1095.9, (1234), 1204.2, (1356)

Slough, 1076.6, (1610), 1007.1, (1506)

Ealing, 1073.7, (3670), 890.3, (3043)

Greenwich, 1071.0, (3084), 1040.5, (2996)

Croydon, 1070.1, (4138), 1015.2, (3926)

Basildon, 1068.4, (2000), 1240.9, (2323)

Brent, 1065.9, (3515), 966.4, (3187)

Haringey, 1035.9, (2783), 1015.1, (2727)

Hillingdon, 1029.4, (3159), 942.4, (2892)

Sefton, 1018.4, (2815), 495.3, (1369)

Lewisham, 1016.9, (3110), 976.3, (2986)

Wolverhampton, 1013.5, (2669), 731.3, (1926)

Burnley, 1000.9, (890), 724.2, (644)

Southwark, 1000.2, (3189), 895.8, (2856)

Liverpool, 988.5, (4923), 461.2, (2297)

Eastbourne, 985.1, (1022), 739.3, (767)

Braintree, 979.0, (1494), 1074.0, (1639)

Sandwell, 967.9, (3179), 634.8, (2085)

Brentwood, 951.7, (733), 1313.9, (1012)

Chelmsford, 951.3, (1697), 1041.0, (1857)

Sutton, 946.5, (1953), 1072.5, (2213)

Medway, 946.3, (2636), 1087.4, (3029)

Southend-on-Sea, 945.3, (1731), 1157.1, (2119)

Barnet, 942.2, (3730), 1009.7, (3997)

Lambeth, 935.8, (3051), 851.4, (2776)

Corby, 926.4, (669), 592.7, (428)

Spelthorne, 923.4, (922), 842.3, (841)

Luton, 923.2, (1967), 738.8, (1574)

Wirral, 921.3, (2985), 560.8, (1817)

Hertsmere, 917.9, (963), 1029.4, (1080)

Harrow, 913.0, (2293), 943.2, (2369)

Bromley, 911.7, (3030), 1098.0, (3649)

Bedford, 903.1, (1565), 854.0, (1480)

Cherwell, 893.0, (1344), 787.4, (1185)

Merton, 882.6, (1823), 1020.1, (2107)

Watford, 881.2, (851), 1012.7, (978)

Northampton, 874.4, (1964), 679.0, (1525)

Hackney and City of London, 870.9, (2533), 913.2, (2656)

Pendle, 868.5, (800), 584.1, (538)

Colchester, 866.4, (1687), 753.4, (1467)

Maldon, 862.5, (560), 945.7, (614)

Welwyn Hatfield, 855.0, (1052), 766.4, (943)

Milton Keynes, 845.8, (2279), 914.1, (2463)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 844.9, (3340), 503.1, (1989)

Stevenage, 841.3, (739), 770.7, (677)

South Bucks, 829.5, (581), 998.0, (699)

Tandridge, 822.7, (725), 809.0, (713)

Hastings, 822.4, (762), 814.8, (755)

Rochford, 810.4, (708), 1059.9, (926)

St Helens, 797.4, (1440), 371.0, (670)

Surrey Heath, 796.1, (711), 762.6, (681)

Walsall, 791.0, (2258), 580.8, (1658)

Islington, 790.6, (1917), 770.4, (1868)

Warrington, 776.6, (1631), 524.3, (1101)

Maidstone, 775.2, (1332), 822.9, (1414)

Birmingham, 765.6, (8742), 533.1, (6087)

Uttlesford, 762.5, (696), 781.1, (713)

Hartlepool, 762.3, (714), 736.7, (690)

Folkestone and Hythe, 756.7, (855), 764.6, (864)

Reading, 754.1, (1220), 561.9, (909)

Ashford, 753.7, (980), 834.4, (1085)

Wandsworth, 749.2, (2470), 761.7, (2511)

Worcester, 746.9, (756), 400.1, (405)

Brighton and Hove, 740.8, (2155), 627.4, (1825)

Reigate and Banstead, 739.5, (1100), 782.5, (1164)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 735.6, (1362), 728.1, (1348)

Blackburn with Darwen, 735.5, (1101), 565.1, (846)

Woking, 734.2, (740), 691.5, (697)

Eden, 732.4, (390), 623.4, (332)

Epsom and Ewell, 731.8, (590), 819.8, (661)

Worthing, 729.9, (807), 606.0, (670)

Three Rivers, 728.7, (680), 958.0, (894)

Lewes, 727.2, (751), 592.6, (612)

Bracknell Forest, 725.4, (889), 789.1, (967)

Ipswich, 709.2, (971), 538.3, (737)

Dudley, 704.9, (2267), 517.7, (1665)

Swale, 702.9, (1055), 774.9, (1163)

Kingston upon Thames, 697.4, (1238), 800.0, (1420)

Hyndburn, 693.5, (562), 484.9, (393)

Thanet, 683.5, (970), 651.1, (924)

Wycombe, 679.7, (1187), 665.4, (1162)

Bromsgrove, 674.8, (674), 441.5, (441)

Adur, 667.2, (429), 564.5, (363)

Runnymede, 663.1, (593), 625.1, (559)

East Hertfordshire, 661.8, (991), 723.2, (1083)

Mole Valley, 659.1, (575), 519.2, (453)

Wealden, 655.8, (1059), 621.8, (1004)

Havant, 655.2, (827), 654.4, (826)

Allerdale, 653.6, (639), 432.7, (423)

Camden, 646.2, (1745), 651.8, (1760)

Kensington and Chelsea, 644.3, (1006), 607.8, (949)

Sevenoaks, 644.3, (778), 786.7, (950)

York, 636.2, (1340), 464.8, (979)

Derby, 633.9, (1631), 487.4, (1254)

Southampton, 633.2, (1599), 594.0, (1500)

Arun, 632.6, (1017), 691.7, (1112)

Hart, 631.5, (613), 675.8, (656)

Elmbridge, 630.1, (862), 726.6, (994)

East Staffordshire, 626.3, (750), 498.5, (597)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 624.7, (946), 684.8, (1037)

Dacorum, 621.6, (962), 675.9, (1046)

Tonbridge and Malling, 621.2, (821), 759.7, (1004)

South Staffordshire, 617.2, (694), 521.2, (586)

Rother, 614.1, (590), 633.8, (609)

Babergh, 610.6, (562), 523.7, (482)

Portsmouth, 609.1, (1309), 610.5, (1312)

Waverley, 606.4, (766), 617.4, (780)

Dover, 602.7, (712), 540.1, (638)

Aylesbury Vale, 601.2, (1199), 627.7, (1252)

St Albans, 600.2, (891), 730.9, (1085)

Cannock Chase, 599.4, (604), 508.1, (512)

Redditch, 599.3, (511), 415.2, (354)

Wellingborough, 598.4, (477), 420.3, (335)

Ribble Valley, 597.8, (364), 497.6, (303)

Barrow-in-Furness, 596.6, (400), 298.3, (200)

Great Yarmouth, 581.9, (578), 522.5, (519)

Ashfield, 573.0, (733), 508.9, (651)

Broadland, 571.9, (748), 475.6, (622)

Leicester, 568.8, (2015), 432.5, (1532)

Central Bedfordshire, 567.1, (1637), 621.2, (1793)

Westminster, 565.6, (1478), 565.6, (1478)

Canterbury, 564.1, (933), 546.0, (903)

Daventry, 559.6, (481), 482.8, (415)

Coventry, 556.4, (2067), 407.5, (1514)

Oxford, 554.9, (846), 479.5, (731)

North Hertfordshire, 551.0, (736), 467.2, (624)

Cheshire West and Chester, 549.2, (1884), 480.7, (1649)

Telford and Wrekin, 547.1, (984), 298.0, (536)

Swindon, 546.4, (1214), 505.0, (1122)

Mid Sussex, 545.0, (823), 562.8, (850)

Middlesbrough, 542.6, (765), 422.8, (596)

Norwich, 542.1, (762), 464.5, (653)

Wokingham, 540.0, (924), 558.7, (956)

Horsham, 538.3, (774), 499.3, (718)

Huntingdonshire, 534.9, (952), 464.1, (826)

Copeland, 532.4, (363), 250.8, (171)

Solihull, 530.1, (1147), 419.6, (908)

Selby, 528.6, (479), 321.1, (291)

South Northamptonshire, 527.0, (498), 562.0, (531)

Richmond upon Thames, 521.2, (1032), 658.0, (1303)

Peterborough, 517.2, (1046), 455.4, (921)

Breckland, 516.5, (723), 437.2, (612)

Oadby and Wigston, 515.7, (294), 498.1, (284)

Fenland, 515.5, (525), 378.0, (385)

Guildford, 515.4, (768), 557.7, (831)

Basingstoke and Deane, 514.8, (909), 394.7, (697)

Rugby, 512.2, (558), 438.8, (478)

Mansfield, 511.4, (559), 397.0, (434)

Gedling, 510.6, (602), 364.7, (430)

Rossendale, 507.8, (363), 331.6, (237)

Amber Valley, 505.7, (648), 479.1, (614)

Fareham, 505.0, (587), 505.0, (587)

Kettering, 501.1, (510), 373.4, (380)

Wychavon, 500.6, (648), 322.9, (418)

Cambridge, 497.6, (621), 510.4, (637)

Craven, 497.0, (284), 336.0, (192)

Tunbridge Wells, 495.3, (588), 505.4, (600)

Harrogate, 494.9, (796), 269.8, (434)

West Lancashire, 494.3, (565), 364.8, (417)

Gloucester, 493.3, (637), 462.3, (597)

Stafford, 488.1, (670), 350.4, (481)

Bristol, 485.3, (2249), 343.8, (1593)

Nottingham, 480.3, (1599), 358.1, (1192)

Lancaster, 480.0, (701), 332.1, (485)

Sunderland, 479.6, (1332), 452.6, (1257)

Chichester, 478.8, (580), 428.5, (519)

Richmondshire, 478.3, (257), 422.5, (227)

Wyre Forest, 477.8, (484), 384.0, (389)

Tamworth, 475.9, (365), 380.7, (292)

Bolsover, 474.2, (382), 350.0, (282)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 472.0, (613), 431.2, (560)

Eastleigh, 468.6, (626), 479.1, (640)

South Derbyshire, 467.1, (501), 363.6, (390)

Lichfield, 463.9, (486), 419.1, (439)

Wigan, 463.4, (1523), 333.2, (1095)

West Suffolk, 458.0, (820), 383.7, (687)

Shropshire, 457.4, (1478), 253.8, (820)

County Durham, 456.7, (2421), 427.5, (2266)

Manchester, 454.4, (2512), 306.6, (1695)

East Suffolk, 453.8, (1132), 344.3, (859)

Trafford, 453.8, (1077), 350.1, (831)

East Hampshire, 452.1, (553), 385.1, (471)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 447.9, (678), 439.3, (665)

South Gloucestershire, 447.6, (1276), 346.6, (988)

South Cambridgeshire, 447.6, (712), 437.5, (696)

Chiltern, 447.2, (429), 531.7, (510)

Stoke-on-Trent, 447.0, (1146), 318.3, (816)

Blaby, 444.2, (451), 349.7, (355)

Bury, 442.4, (845), 336.7, (643)

South Ribble, 442.3, (490), 300.6, (333)

Cheshire East, 438.1, (1683), 411.6, (1581)

Redcar and Cleveland, 436.0, (598), 290.2, (398)

Darlington, 435.4, (465), 388.6, (415)

Salford, 433.9, (1123), 279.7, (724)

South Oxfordshire, 432.9, (615), 530.8, (754)

Test Valley, 432.8, (546), 449.4, (567)

South Tyneside, 429.9, (649), 465.6, (703)

Forest of Dean, 428.6, (372), 369.9, (321)

Hambleton, 428.0, (392), 372.3, (341)

Sedgemoor, 427.8, (527), 448.9, (553)

Gosport, 425.5, (361), 401.9, (341)

Rochdale, 423.1, (941), 293.1, (652)

East Cambridgeshire, 421.9, (379), 407.4, (366)

Stockton-on-Tees, 421.1, (831), 383.1, (756)

New Forest, 417.6, (752), 306.0, (551)

Mid Suffolk, 416.8, (433), 363.8, (378)

Gateshead, 412.3, (833), 381.1, (770)

Preston, 411.5, (589), 308.1, (441)

Stockport, 410.7, (1205), 333.3, (978)

South Norfolk, 406.7, (573), 462.1, (651)

North Warwickshire, 404.5, (264), 383.1, (250)

Wyre, 396.1, (444), 322.1, (361)

Vale of White Horse, 393.4, (535), 416.9, (567)

South Kesteven, 389.0, (554), 399.5, (569)

Somerset West and Taunton, 386.8, (600), 430.6, (668)

Erewash, 384.8, (444), 314.6, (363)

West Oxfordshire, 383.2, (424), 390.4, (432)

Harborough, 379.5, (356), 405.1, (380)

Winchester, 378.8, (473), 480.5, (600)

North Norfolk, 377.7, (396), 373.9, (392)

Bath and North East Somerset, 376.7, (728), 282.0, (545)

Herefordshire, 376.0, (725), 282.2, (544)

North Somerset, 374.3, (805), 341.8, (735)

Chorley, 372.2, (440), 290.1, (343)

East Northamptonshire, 370.3, (350), 326.9, (309)

Warwick, 368.7, (530), 328.3, (472)

Bolton, 368.3, (1059), 250.4, (720)

North West Leicestershire, 365.8, (379), 315.6, (327)

Tameside, 365.1, (827), 268.4, (608)

Wiltshire, 364.0, (1820), 268.2, (1341)

High Peak, 363.7, (337), 228.8, (212)

Broxtowe, 363.1, (414), 324.5, (370)

Oldham, 360.6, (855), 274.6, (651)

Chesterfield, 359.4, (377), 239.3, (251)

Newark and Sherwood, 357.0, (437), 278.5, (341)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 356.1, (461), 284.3, (368)

Rushcliffe, 351.6, (419), 315.5, (376)

Lincoln, 345.4, (343), 346.4, (344)

North East Derbyshire, 343.0, (348), 299.6, (304)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 343.0, (388), 276.7, (313)

Tewkesbury, 339.9, (323), 264.2, (251)

South Lakeland, 338.8, (356), 237.9, (250)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 338.2, (1934), 303.3, (1734)

Dorset, 337.4, (1277), 262.9, (995)

West Berkshire, 337.0, (534), 391.3, (620)

Doncaster, 332.2, (1036), 316.5, (987)

Leeds, 332.0, (2633), 273.2, (2167)

Cheltenham, 325.0, (378), 235.6, (274)

Stratford-on-Avon, 322.1, (419), 312.8, (407)

Charnwood, 320.7, (596), 274.4, (510)

Hull, 320.3, (832), 299.1, (777)

Blackpool, 317.0, (442), 255.3, (356)

Scarborough, 314.5, (342), 333.8, (363)

Kirklees, 313.6, (1379), 231.9, (1020)

Rotherham, 311.6, (827), 269.4, (715)

Boston, 303.5, (213), 226.6, (159)

Northumberland, 301.8, (973), 330.0, (1064)

Sheffield, 301.6, (1764), 231.0, (1351)

Calderdale, 299.8, (634), 246.4, (521)

Malvern Hills, 298.6, (235), 213.5, (168)

Fylde, 295.9, (239), 248.8, (201)

Bradford, 293.3, (1583), 219.9, (1187)

North Kesteven, 291.7, (341), 298.5, (349)

Ryedale, 288.9, (160), 294.3, (163)

Bassetlaw, 288.6, (339), 291.2, (342)

Exeter, 283.9, (373), 216.1, (284)

Rutland, 283.0, (113), 230.4, (92)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 279.4, (275), 249.9, (246)

Melton, 279.2, (143), 292.9, (150)

South Somerset, 278.0, (468), 251.9, (424)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 277.4, (840), 200.1, (606)

Wakefield, 277.3, (966), 254.7, (887)

Plymouth, 273.2, (716), 198.4, (520)

South Holland, 272.6, (259), 270.5, (257)

North Tyneside, 270.8, (563), 237.6, (494)

Mid Devon, 267.3, (220), 221.1, (182)

Mendip, 266.5, (308), 244.0, (282)

Barnsley, 264.9, (654), 274.6, (678)

Cotswold, 263.7, (237), 262.6, (236)

East Devon, 248.8, (364), 163.4, (239)

Stroud, 236.7, (284), 239.2, (287)

Derbyshire Dales, 232.3, (168), 210.2, (152)

Torbay, 229.7, (313), 121.8, (166)

Teignbridge, 225.8, (303), 149.8, (201)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 224.5, (766), 209.9, (716)

West Lindsey, 221.6, (212), 257.1, (246)

South Hams, 220.7, (192), 149.4, (130)

North Lincolnshire, 188.6, (325), 222.3, (383)

East Lindsey, 178.5, (253), 163.0, (231)

North East Lincolnshire, 157.3, (251), 152.9, (244)

Torridge, 118.7, (81), 109.9, (75)

West Devon, 118.3, (66), 127.2, (71)

North Devon, 115.3, (112), 132.8, (129)