Jose Mourinho says Premier League move to rearrange Fulham game ‘positive’

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the Premier League’s solution to rearrange their game with Fulham on Wednesday is a “positive” one.

Spurs were due to play Aston Villa but that game was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the midlands club and their match with the Cottagers, postponed on December 30, was hastily slotted in.

“The biggest impact is to have matches postponed, that is the biggest impact,” Mourinho said.

“The changing of the order of the matches, the impact is minimal because in the end you have to play 19 matches at home and away, you have to play two matches against every team.

“If it is to help the Premier League to go and end properly, I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive.”

Fulham were understood to have their concerns about rearranging the game at such short notice, with their match at Chelsea also moved, while their fans have not taken the news well.

The original game was called off at less than three hours notice.

Asked whether Fulham had a right to be upset, Mourinho replied: “Are you serious? I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started.”

Harry Winks (left) and Dele Alli have been linked with moves away from the club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mourinho rubbished suggestions that Harry Winks is going to join Valencia on loan.

“What do I have to say to stop with this talk? I said already that he’s going nowhere,” he said.

“When I say he’s going nowhere, what more do you want me to say?

“He played the last matches. He didn’t play the last one because it was a chance to let players like Gedson (Fernandes) get minutes.

“Tomorrow he’s selected again. If someone’s talking to other clubs I’d say don’t waste your time.”