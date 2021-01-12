Romain Grosjean’s hand dressings removed six weeks after fireball crash

Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages just six weeks after he cheated death at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s Haas erupted into flames when he penetrated a steel barrier at 140mph on the opening lap of the race on November 29.

The French driver, 34, scrambled to escape his burning cockpit for almost half-a-minute before he was airlifted to hospital.

Dressing fully off and Petrus happy!!!🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/0Ab3r2fcW1 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 12, 2021

He was released after three nights, and has since been recovering from the extraordinary accident at his home in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Tuesday, he provided an update on his condition by posting an image of his bandage-free hands to Twitter while holding his pet cat, Petrus.

“Dressing fully off and Petrus happy,” he wrote, revealing for the first time the extent of the burns on his left hand.

This could have been any one of us sitting in hospital but the strength he’s shown is amazing to see. I’d like to thank our marshals and medical team for being on the scene and tending to Romain without hesitation. Knowing that you’re there to pick us up when we fall is helpful. pic.twitter.com/MHoUlQf3Ix — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 30, 2020

Grosjean was forced to miss the final two races of his career following the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, expect to complete its investigation into Grosjean’s crash by the end of this month.