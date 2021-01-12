Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 225 (71%) have seen a rise in case rates, 89 (28%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,451 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 8 – the equivalent of 1,620.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,565.0 in the seven days to January 1.

Newham, also in London, has the second highest rate, up from 1,366.1 to 1,468.3, with 5,185 new cases.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the third highest rate, up sharply from 598.6 to 1,461.6, with 2,205 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Knowsley (up from 598.6 to 1,461.6)

2 Halton (695.5 to 1,302.1)

3 Liverpool (493.5 to 1,085.9)

4 Sefton (529.6 to 1,113.2)

5 St Helens (391.0 to 866.1)

6 Tendring (844.0 to 1,251.4)

7 Wirral (607.1 to 979.9)

8 Worcester (452.5 to 811.1)

9 Isle of Wight (810.5 to 1,162.4)

10 Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole (549.9 to 888.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1.

Barking and Dagenham, 1620.9, (3451), 1565.0, (3332)

Newham, 1468.3, (5185), 1366.1, (4824)

Knowsley, 1461.6, (2205), 598.6, (903)

Redbridge, 1369.5, (4180), 1449.1, (4423)

Harlow, 1349.5, (1175), 1420.7, (1237)

Thurrock, 1327.3, (2314), 1549.8, (2702)

Halton, 1302.1, (1685), 695.5, (900)

Rushmoor, 1280.1, (1211), 1230.5, (1164)

Tendring, 1251.4, (1834), 844.0, (1237)

Broxbourne, 1235.6, (1202), 1398.0, (1360)

Enfield, 1224.7, (4088), 1234.0, (4119)

Bexley, 1216.7, (3021), 1211.9, (3009)

Waltham Forest, 1184.2, (3280), 1136.9, (3149)

Gravesham, 1181.0, (1263), 1210.0, (1294)

Tower Hamlets, 1168.6, (3795), 1250.2, (4060)

Castle Point, 1165.1, (1053), 1466.1, (1325)

Hounslow, 1163.1, (3158), 1093.5, (2969)

Isle of Wight, 1162.4, (1648), 810.5, (1149)

Epping Forest, 1154.2, (1520), 1448.9, (1908)

Slough, 1151.5, (1722), 1017.8, (1522)

Carlisle, 1151.1, (1251), 933.0, (1014)

Crawley, 1146.7, (1289), 958.1, (1077)

Havering, 1136.6, (2950), 1333.1, (3460)

Ealing, 1135.1, (3880), 917.8, (3137)

Greenwich, 1133.6, (3264), 1071.4, (3085)

Dartford, 1123.4, (1265), 1245.9, (1403)

Brent, 1120.8, (3696), 995.2, (3282)

Croydon, 1117.9, (4323), 1056.1, (4084)

Sefton, 1113.2, (3077), 529.6, (1464)

Liverpool, 1085.9, (5408), 493.5, (2458)

Lewisham, 1076.7, (3293), 1000.2, (3059)

Hillingdon, 1076.4, (3303), 962.0, (2952)

Basildon, 1072.7, (2008), 1284.2, (2404)

Haringey, 1072.4, (2881), 1047.1, (2813)

Southwark, 1069.8, (3411), 924.0, (2946)

Wolverhampton, 1065.1, (2805), 776.9, (2046)

Burnley, 1045.9, (930), 773.7, (688)

Eastbourne, 1034.3, (1073), 785.6, (815)

Braintree, 1007.2, (1537), 1133.7, (1730)

Lambeth, 1001.4, (3265), 879.4, (2867)

Sandwell, 1000.8, (3287), 686.6, (2255)

Barnet, 990.0, (3919), 1018.8, (4033)

Chelmsford, 984.9, (1757), 1069.6, (1908)

Wirral, 979.9, (3175), 607.1, (1967)

Corby, 979.0, (707), 656.3, (474)

Harrow, 974.7, (2448), 948.0, (2381)

Medway, 973.2, (2711), 1117.9, (3114)

Luton, 971.1, (2069), 766.5, (1633)

Southend-on-Sea, 964.9, (1767), 1210.1, (2216)

Sutton, 956.6, (1974), 1116.1, (2303)

Spelthorne, 943.5, (942), 897.4, (896)

Hertsmere, 938.8, (985), 1037.0, (1088)

Bedford, 937.1, (1624), 886.9, (1537)

Watford, 930.9, (899), 1010.6, (976)

Merton, 918.4, (1897), 1048.2, (2165)

Northampton, 917.1, (2060), 710.1, (1595)

Bromley, 916.5, (3046), 1131.7, (3761)

Hackney and City of London, 910.5, (2648), 929.7, (2704)

Brentwood, 908.8, (700), 1387.9, (1069)

Cherwell, 901.6, (1357), 842.5, (1268)

Colchester, 900.8, (1754), 819.2, (1595)

Pendle, 892.4, (822), 605.8, (558)

Welwyn Hatfield, 892.4, (1098), 795.7, (979)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 888.4, (3512), 549.9, (2174)

Maldon, 882.5, (573), 993.4, (645)

Stevenage, 870.9, (765), 821.9, (722)

St Helens, 866.1, (1564), 391.0, (706)

South Bucks, 863.8, (605), 1017.9, (713)

Milton Keynes, 863.6, (2327), 947.8, (2554)

Hastings, 822.4, (762), 880.6, (816)

Tandridge, 820.4, (723), 881.7, (777)

Walsall, 819.7, (2340), 623.5, (1780)

Islington, 816.6, (1980), 793.9, (1925)

Worcester, 811.1, (821), 452.5, (458)

Warrington, 807.1, (1695), 570.0, (1197)

Birmingham, 803.6, (9176), 570.3, (6512)

Wandsworth, 801.4, (2642), 777.7, (2564)

Rochford, 800.1, (699), 1094.2, (956)

Surrey Heath, 799.5, (714), 812.9, (726)

Reading, 795.5, (1287), 603.3, (976)

Hartlepool, 794.3, (744), 778.3, (729)

Epsom and Ewell, 787.6, (635), 840.9, (678)

Ashford, 786.7, (1023), 849.0, (1104)

Maidstone, 784.5, (1348), 850.9, (1462)

Folkestone and Hythe, 778.8, (880), 784.1, (886)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 772.9, (1431), 741.0, (1372)

Brighton and Hove, 767.0, (2231), 653.9, (1902)

Three Rivers, 757.6, (707), 969.8, (905)

Blackburn with Darwen, 757.5, (1134), 594.5, (890)

Worthing, 756.1, (836), 634.0, (701)

Woking, 739.1, (745), 744.1, (750)

Eden, 734.2, (391), 681.7, (363)

Reigate and Banstead, 732.8, (1090), 855.1, (1272)

Uttlesford, 730.7, (667), 857.8, (783)

Ipswich, 727.5, (996), 581.4, (796)

Lewes, 724.3, (748), 652.7, (674)

Hyndburn, 720.6, (584), 520.7, (422)

Adur, 720.1, (463), 594.1, (382)

Dudley, 714.6, (2298), 565.0, (1817)

Thanet, 713.1, (1012), 683.5, (970)

Bracknell Forest, 712.4, (873), 849.5, (1041)

Wycombe, 708.3, (1237), 699.1, (1221)

Kingston upon Thames, 701.4, (1245), 834.3, (1481)

Bromsgrove, 697.8, (697), 492.6, (492)

Kensington and Chelsea, 697.5, (1089), 633.5, (989)

Swale, 695.6, (1044), 813.6, (1221)

Allerdale, 693.5, (678), 451.1, (441)

Wealden, 688.7, (1112), 649.6, (1049)

Havant, 680.6, (859), 675.8, (853)

Camden, 677.7, (1830), 669.6, (1808)

East Hertfordshire, 675.1, (1011), 759.9, (1138)

Runnymede, 674.3, (603), 653.1, (584)

Derby, 673.1, (1732), 514.2, (1323)

York, 670.4, (1412), 496.6, (1046)

Mole Valley, 669.4, (584), 563.9, (492)

Southampton, 661.7, (1671), 622.9, (1573)

Redditch, 652.1, (556), 443.3, (378)

Arun, 651.3, (1047), 727.8, (1170)

South Staffordshire, 649.3, (730), 559.4, (629)

Elmbridge, 649.1, (888), 772.7, (1057)

Portsmouth, 646.3, (1389), 621.2, (1335)

Sevenoaks, 643.5, (777), 818.2, (988)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 639.9, (969), 715.9, (1084)

Dacorum, 638.4, (988), 700.4, (1084)

Rother, 638.0, (613), 676.5, (650)

Tonbridge and Malling, 636.4, (841), 780.9, (1032)

Norwich, 636.0, (894), 480.2, (675)

East Staffordshire, 633.0, (758), 542.8, (650)

Hart, 626.3, (608), 731.4, (710)

Cannock Chase, 625.2, (630), 525.0, (529)

Aylesbury Vale, 617.2, (1231), 650.3, (1297)

Wellingborough, 616.0, (491), 447.9, (357)

Barrow-in-Furness, 616.0, (413), 334.1, (224)

Ashfield, 612.9, (784), 540.2, (691)

Ribble Valley, 612.6, (373), 553.5, (337)

Broadland, 611.7, (800), 500.1, (654)

Dover, 610.3, (721), 562.9, (665)

Great Yarmouth, 609.0, (605), 550.7, (547)

Canterbury, 605.8, (1002), 566.5, (937)

Babergh, 601.9, (554), 566.1, (521)

Leicester, 598.2, (2119), 450.0, (1594)

St Albans, 592.8, (880), 759.2, (1127)

Westminster, 592.8, (1549), 577.8, (1510)

Telford and Wrekin, 591.6, (1064), 330.3, (594)

Oxford, 585.7, (893), 506.4, (772)

North Hertfordshire, 584.7, (781), 487.4, (651)

Daventry, 584.1, (502), 516.6, (444)

Coventry, 582.7, (2165), 422.3, (1569)

Copeland, 579.3, (395), 275.7, (188)

Waverley, 577.1, (729), 682.4, (862)

Central Bedfordshire, 574.4, (1658), 643.7, (1858)

Cheshire West and Chester, 573.9, (1969), 510.1, (1750)

Breckland, 573.0, (802), 458.0, (641)

Rossendale, 565.2, (404), 358.1, (256)

Rugby, 559.0, (609), 456.2, (497)

Fenland, 558.7, (569), 405.5, (413)

Selby, 554.0, (502), 339.9, (308)

Mansfield, 553.5, (605), 418.1, (457)

Peterborough, 552.3, (1117), 471.7, (954)

Swindon, 552.2, (1227), 527.9, (1173)

Basingstoke and Deane, 550.5, (972), 412.3, (728)

Wokingham, 545.8, (934), 578.5, (990)

Wychavon, 543.1, (703), 345.4, (447)

Oadby and Wigston, 542.0, (309), 522.7, (298)

Richmond upon Thames, 541.4, (1072), 662.1, (1311)

Mid Sussex, 541.0, (817), 605.2, (914)

Solihull, 539.3, (1167), 462.2, (1000)

Huntingdonshire, 538.3, (958), 502.9, (895)

Middlesbrough, 537.7, (758), 466.0, (657)

South Northamptonshire, 537.6, (508), 582.1, (550)

Horsham, 536.2, (771), 538.3, (774)

Guildford, 535.6, (798), 586.6, (874)

Gedling, 535.2, (631), 390.2, (460)

Lancaster, 532.7, (778), 339.0, (495)

Fareham, 532.6, (619), 523.1, (608)

Amber Valley, 529.1, (678), 494.7, (634)

Cambridge, 523.2, (653), 514.4, (642)

West Lancashire, 521.4, (596), 386.7, (442)

Nottingham, 518.8, (1727), 365.3, (1216)

Tunbridge Wells, 511.3, (607), 531.5, (631)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 509.7, (662), 456.6, (593)

Kettering, 507.0, (516), 412.7, (420)

Lichfield, 505.9, (530), 437.2, (458)

Stafford, 504.1, (692), 378.8, (520)

Bristol, 503.3, (2332), 376.2, (1743)

Bolsover, 500.2, (403), 367.4, (296)

Tamworth, 498.1, (382), 402.9, (309)

Wyre Forest, 496.6, (503), 414.6, (420)

Trafford, 492.9, (1170), 366.1, (869)

Craven, 491.8, (281), 372.8, (213)

Gloucester, 491.0, (634), 496.4, (641)

Sunderland, 490.4, (1362), 480.4, (1334)

South Derbyshire, 490.4, (526), 386.9, (415)

Wigan, 490.2, (1611), 356.3, (1171)

Harrogate, 487.5, (784), 299.7, (482)

Manchester, 487.5, (2695), 326.5, (1805)

Chichester, 483.0, (585), 458.2, (555)

South Ribble, 481.1, (533), 321.3, (356)

Richmondshire, 478.3, (257), 469.0, (252)

West Suffolk, 477.0, (854), 412.2, (738)

Eastleigh, 473.1, (632), 503.1, (672)

Bury, 471.8, (901), 354.5, (677)

Shropshire, 471.6, (1524), 290.0, (937)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 470.3, (712), 456.5, (691)

Gosport, 466.8, (396), 407.8, (346)

Chiltern, 466.0, (447), 536.9, (515)

Salford, 465.5, (1205), 299.0, (774)

County Durham, 462.4, (2451), 450.3, (2387)

East Suffolk, 462.2, (1153), 386.4, (964)

Blaby, 457.0, (464), 370.3, (376)

Darlington, 456.9, (488), 407.3, (435)

Stoke-on-Trent, 456.4, (1170), 344.0, (882)

South Gloucestershire, 455.3, (1298), 383.4, (1093)

Stockton-on-Tees, 450.0, (888), 415.0, (819)

Forest of Dean, 449.4, (390), 399.8, (347)

Preston, 445.0, (637), 319.3, (457)

East Hampshire, 444.8, (544), 416.2, (509)

Test Valley, 444.7, (561), 463.7, (585)

Rochdale, 444.7, (989), 312.9, (696)

Wyre, 444.3, (498), 341.7, (383)

Redcar and Cleveland, 444.0, (609), 314.3, (431)

Cheshire East, 440.7, (1693), 431.1, (1656)

South Cambridgeshire, 440.6, (701), 462.0, (735)

South Oxfordshire, 438.6, (623), 557.5, (792)

Hambleton, 437.8, (401), 382.1, (350)

South Tyneside, 435.8, (658), 496.1, (749)

Stockport, 434.5, (1275), 353.8, (1038)

New Forest, 425.9, (767), 325.4, (586)

North Warwickshire, 424.4, (277), 410.6, (268)

Sedgemoor, 423.8, (522), 481.4, (593)

East Cambridgeshire, 420.7, (378), 444.1, (399)

Mid Suffolk, 420.6, (437), 381.2, (396)

Gateshead, 418.2, (845), 404.3, (817)

West Oxfordshire, 415.8, (460), 413.9, (458)

Vale of White Horse, 412.5, (561), 420.6, (572)

Chorley, 412.0, (487), 303.7, (359)

Chesterfield, 409.0, (429), 262.2, (275)

Newark and Sherwood, 403.5, (494), 301.4, (369)

Erewash, 403.0, (465), 342.4, (395)

Bath and North East Somerset, 399.9, (773), 309.4, (598)

South Norfolk, 396.8, (559), 504.0, (710)

South Kesteven, 392.5, (559), 414.3, (590)

North Somerset, 389.7, (838), 359.9, (774)

North Norfolk, 389.2, (408), 387.3, (406)

Winchester, 387.6, (484), 485.3, (606)

Broxtowe, 387.6, (442), 335.0, (382)

High Peak, 385.3, (357), 253.6, (235)

East Northamptonshire, 385.1, (364), 349.1, (330)

Bolton, 385.0, (1107), 260.8, (750)

Oldham, 384.6, (912), 293.5, (696)

Tameside, 384.6, (871), 287.0, (650)

Harborough, 383.8, (360), 440.3, (413)

Wiltshire, 383.0, (1915), 284.8, (1424)

Herefordshire, 381.7, (736), 313.3, (604)

Somerset West and Taunton, 380.4, (590), 449.3, (697)

Rushcliffe, 379.2, (452), 329.7, (393)

Lincoln, 375.6, (373), 349.4, (347)

Warwick, 370.8, (533), 357.6, (514)

North West Leicestershire, 369.7, (383), 337.8, (350)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 365.9, (414), 291.7, (330)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 360.8, (467), 299.8, (388)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 359.4, (2055), 320.7, (1834)

Doncaster, 359.1, (1120), 331.5, (1034)

Hull, 358.4, (931), 310.3, (806)

Dorset, 354.0, (1340), 281.4, (1065)

West Berkshire, 347.7, (551), 406.4, (644)

Stratford-on-Avon, 347.4, (452), 322.1, (419)

Leeds, 343.6, (2725), 291.0, (2308)

South Lakeland, 343.5, (361), 273.1, (287)

North East Derbyshire, 343.0, (348), 336.1, (341)

Blackpool, 342.8, (478), 263.2, (367)

Tewkesbury, 342.0, (325), 286.3, (272)

Cheltenham, 332.7, (387), 251.1, (292)

Charnwood, 329.3, (612), 291.6, (542)

Kirklees, 324.9, (1429), 244.2, (1074)

Fylde, 323.1, (261), 257.5, (208)

Rotherham, 318.8, (846), 287.1, (762)

Scarborough, 318.1, (346), 356.8, (388)

Malvern Hills, 317.7, (250), 236.3, (186)

Sheffield, 316.0, (1848), 242.8, (1420)

Bassetlaw, 311.6, (366), 304.8, (358)

Northumberland, 308.9, (996), 345.8, (1115)

Plymouth, 302.6, (793), 206.4, (541)

Boston, 302.1, (212), 242.3, (170)

North Kesteven, 301.9, (353), 301.9, (353)

North Tyneside, 299.6, (623), 247.7, (515)

Bradford, 299.2, (1615), 232.7, (1256)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 296.2, (897), 215.3, (652)

Calderdale, 295.6, (625), 270.5, (572)

Wakefield, 295.1, (1028), 267.6, (932)

Mid Devon, 294.0, (242), 238.1, (196)

Rutland, 290.5, (116), 245.4, (98)

Melton, 289.0, (148), 300.7, (154)

South Holland, 288.4, (274), 278.9, (265)

Ryedale, 287.1, (159), 314.2, (174)

South Somerset, 284.5, (479), 264.9, (446)

Exeter, 283.9, (373), 247.3, (325)

Mendip, 277.7, (321), 264.7, (306)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 273.3, (269), 270.2, (266)

Barnsley, 258.4, (638), 288.8, (713)

Cotswold, 258.2, (232), 288.2, (259)

Torbay, 255.4, (348), 123.3, (168)

East Devon, 254.3, (372), 175.0, (256)

West Lindsey, 251.9, (241), 249.8, (239)

Derbyshire Dales, 247.5, (179), 229.5, (166)

Teignbridge, 238.5, (320), 162.5, (218)

South Hams, 233.3, (203), 172.4, (150)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 232.1, (792), 221.3, (755)

Stroud, 225.1, (270), 258.4, (310)

North Lincolnshire, 195.0, (336), 230.4, (397)

East Lindsey, 187.0, (265), 175.7, (249)

North East Lincolnshire, 162.3, (259), 168.6, (269)

West Devon, 130.8, (73), 134.4, (75)

Torridge, 121.6, (83), 118.7, (81)

North Devon, 113.2, (110), 139.0, (135)