Michigan plans to charge ex-governor Snyder in Flint water probe

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they are being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, according to reports.

The tragedy devastated the majority black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15.

Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the Associated Press that the attorney general’s office has informed defence lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon.

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder (Al Goldis/AP)

The AP could not determine the nature of the charges against Mr Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others who were in the Snyder administration.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment on details of the ongoing investigation. Spokeswoman Courtney Covington Watkins said investigators were “working diligently” and “will share more as soon as we’re in a position to do so”.

Mr Snyder’s attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

Mr Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when state-appointed managers in Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving step while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron.

The water, however, was not treated to reduce corrosion — a disastrous decision affirmed by state regulators that caused lead to leach from old pipes and spoil the distribution system used by nearly 100,000 residents.

The disaster made Flint a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, with residents lining up for bottled water and parents fearing that their children had suffered permanent harm. The crisis was highlighted by some as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’.

Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

The outbreak was announced by Mr Snyder and Mr Lyon in January 2016, although Mr Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier.

In 2018, Mr Lyon was ordered to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak.

His attorneys argued there was not enough solid information to share earlier with the public.

By June 2019, the entire Flint water investigation was turned upside down. Prosecutors working under a new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Mr Lyon as well as charges against seven more people and said the probe would start anew.