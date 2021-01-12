Trump visits US-Mexico border to promote wall project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donald Trump is visiting the US-Mexico border in Texas to promote one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration and building a wall along the southern border.

It is President Trump’s first time appearing in public since a violent mob of his supporters sieged the nation’s Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power.

President Trump said in Alamo that the wall has been crucial for securing the border.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall (Alex Brandon/AP)

He says he has put an end to “immigration chaos”, despite the issues his administration created with its child separation policy and attempted travel bans.

Before he spoke, President Trump used a marker pen to once again sign his autograph on a plaque on the wall.