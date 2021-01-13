Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia 76ers to overtime win over Miami Heat

Joel Embiid scored 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers recorded an overtime win against the Miami Heat 137-134.

Embiid, who also had 16 rebounds, scored a 23 foot jump shot with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation to draw things level at 120-120.

Things remained tight during the five minutes of overtime but Dakota Mathias landed a three-pointer to put the Sixers in front with 26.6 seconds on the clock and they held on for the win.

The Los Angeles Lakers were never behind as they defeated the Houston Rockets 117-100.

LeBron James top scored for LA with 26 and Houston had a quiet night on offence with no player scoring more than Christian Wood’s 18.

▪️ 34 points▪️ 13 assists▪️ 9 rebounds▪️ 66.7% shooting▪️ 4-7 from three This is @KDTrey5 📼 pic.twitter.com/dBtZSTlBBz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2021

Kevin Durant was a rebound short of a triple-double, but his 34 points helped the Brooklyn Nets record a 122-116 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz brushed past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-87 and the San Antonio Spurs bested the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102.

The Indiana Pacers won their first game in three, beating the Golden State Warriors 104-95 and the clash between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls was postponed.