Rob Lowe compares Harry to Loch Ness monster after California sighting

The Duke of Sussex has been jokingly compared to the Loch Ness monster by actor Rob Lowe – because he is hardly ever seen in his neighbourhood.

But during a rare appearance in his adoptive home town of Montecito, California, Harry was spotted driving his car – and sporting a ponytail – by the Hollywood star.

Lowe described pulling up in his car near the duke during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, but the chat show host remained sceptical.

Harry, Meghan and son Archie moved to America in 2020 (Toby Melville/PA)

The actor told Corden: “I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago.

“He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive.

“Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster… and I saw him driving his car.

“It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding and appeared on the couple’s first podcast show in December.

James Corden and wife Julia Carey attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He replied to Lowe: “I’m certain that isn’t true. I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

Harry and Meghan bought an £11 million estate in Montecito which is a favourite with celebrities working in nearby Los Angeles.

The actor said he followed the duke back to his home to confirm it was him: “Oh no, it was him because I have to say I followed him to the house to see if the car went in.”

The Sussexes moved to America last March with son Archie after they stepped down as working royals for financial and personal freedom.