Rapper YFN Lucci wanted for ‘murder’ after shooting

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted for murder in a December shooting that left one dead and another wounded, authorities said.

Police in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia also announced a 5,000 US dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, news outlets reported.

Bennett is facing charges including murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang related to a shootout in southwest Atlanta on December 10.

Police said they found James Adams, 28, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later that day, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He survived.

Authorities determined both shootings were related.

Police said 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and a 17-year-old juvenile also were charged in the shootings and arrested in Miami.

The details of Bennett’s alleged involvement were not immediately released.

Lucci is best known for his 2016 song Key To The Streets featuring Gwinnett County-based rap group Migos.