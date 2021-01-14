Demi Lovato to open up on 2018 near-fatal overdose in YouTube series

Demi Lovato will open up on her near-fatal overdose in an upcoming YouTube series.

The pop star, 28, was taken to hospital in Los Angeles in July 2018 after relapsing following six years of sobriety.

She said she will revisit “the darkest point in my life” in Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, set for release in March.

Lovato said: “There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last two years.”

The four-part documentary series is directed by Michael D Ratner and promises to give fans “unprecedented access” to Lovato’s recovery and career since the overdose.

Lovato, whose songs include Sorry Not Sorry and Heart Attack, has previously described the day she almost died as her “miracle day”.

This is the third documentary Lovato has featured in.

The 2012 film Stay Strong explored her recovery after she cancelled a tour with the Jonas Brothers to enter rehab.

In 2017’s Simply Complicated, Lovato admitted she had been dishonest in Stay Strong and had been under the influence of cocaine during the making of the film.

Lovato had a short-lived engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year. They broke up in September.