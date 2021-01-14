What the papers say – January 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The vaccination push on a dark day in Britain’s pandemic battle leads most of the papers on Thursday, along with Donald Trump making history again – through his second impeachment.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Prime Minister vowing to “ramp up” the vaccination rollout, alongside a feature photo of National Guard troops sleeping inside the US Capitol.

TELEGRAPH: PM pledges to ramp up vaccination rollout #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l2orIFWyRG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2021

The Times has a similar photo of troops in the Capitol sleeping beside a statue of Abraham Lincoln, while running a lead story on a study that says contracting Covid-19 provides “at least as good” an immune defence against catching the disease again as a vaccine.

The Times 14/1/2021Members of the National Guard take a break as their colleagues protected Congress during the impeachment debate to avoid a repeat of last week’s violent clashes. Photo : Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/YL7FO2QEEL — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 13, 2021

The Financial Times runs the same Lincoln photo with its lead on the impeachment, while the i also splashes with the latest twist out of Washington.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 14 January https://t.co/yqnbCg2Qau pic.twitter.com/HInVAVXEtF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 13, 2021 Impeached… again. Trump makes history – now Senate to decide his future Thursday's front page#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/Gw95Ebsb5h — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says despite Britain’s highest daily Covid death toll yet, there are “21 million reasons to be hopeful” – the number of vaccination doses that are now on British soil.

The Daily Express echoes that upbeat tone with a headline of: “Coming soon! Covid jabs round the clock”.

And The Sun also splashes on Boris Johnson’s pledge over “24/7” jabs, while Metro leads on Britain’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam working on the frontlines of the vaccination effort.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Brits will be able to get Covid jab 24/7' https://t.co/f84ZvayZK8 pic.twitter.com/44KXZh7PN9 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2021 Thursday's front page:VAN-TAMJAB MAN#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/BEzXNVPE45 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 13, 2021

The Guardian brings a more sobering front page, however, showing photos of seven ordinary Britons who died from the coronavirus under a headline of: “Worst day yet for Covid deaths in Britain as toll passes 100,000”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 January 2021: Worst day yet for Covid deaths in Britain as toll passes 100,000 pic.twitter.com/EcmhxmV5iy — The Guardian (@guardian) January 13, 2021

And The Independent leads with a story on the NHS cancelling “life-saving” transplants because hospital beds are filled with Covid patients.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS cancels transplants due to bed shortage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tITL6iwWWu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2021

The Daily Star has dressed four senior Government leaders up as clowns, asking “Can anybody give a straight answer?” about the fight against the pandemic.

And the Daily Mirror turns to the school meals issue, saying a “hero” teacher who delivers free food to children in Grimsby has given “heartless Tories and their fat cat chums” a “lesson in decency”.