Parts of the UK have been battered by snow and freezing rain and a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until 9pm on Thursday, stretching from the northern Highlands to South Yorkshire.

Snow-covered trees at the River Knaik at Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) A couple walk through the snow in Auchendinny, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA) Left to right, Michael McInally, Katie Black, Rhea Black, 10, and Carmyn McInally, 10, sledging at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA) A woman pushes a shopping trolley through snow in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA) A tractor makes its way through snow in Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) A Royal Mail lorry drives through snow on the A69 near Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) Snow covers the church and graveyard in Braco, near Dunblane in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) A member of staff from Tesco shovels snow outside the store in Hexham, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) A coronavirus information sign surrounded by snow in Auchendinny, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA) A train arrives at Hexham train station, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) The snowfall was no deterrent to some hardy joggers in Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA) A war memorial covered in snow in Braco, near Dunblane in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)