What the papers say – January 15

Some optimistic news is mixed with the bleak in the UK’s fight against Covid-19 on the nation’s Friday front pages.

The Daily Mirror reports on chemists joining the push to vaccinate Britain against the coronavirus.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – JABS ON THE HIGH STREET: Chemists join battle to vaccinate Britain for first time#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/KSK7FRL768 pic.twitter.com/zlFEV54oEV — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 14, 2021

The Daily Mail heralds another upbeat angle with a headline of: “At last… Infection rates in retreat”.

The Daily Express follows suit, reporting the “tide is turning” in the coronavirus battle.

And the number of vaccinations will be more than doubled in the UK next week, the i reports, with a target of half a million jabs a day.

Friday's front page: 500,000 jabs a day in UK vaccine plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2fd0KB5kAS — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 14, 2021

However, The Daily Telegraph splashes on a “shocking” rise in coronavirus outbreaks in care homes, with cases having “more than trebled in a month” due to delays in the vaccine rollout.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Shocking’ care home outbreaks at levels not seen since first peak'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/owE3NKC29x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 14, 2021

Metro and The Independent lead on a crisis concerning hospital bed availability, saying 4.5 million people are now on waiting lists across the nation.

Friday's front page:SORRY, NO BEDS LEFT#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/74FPnzSOQi — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 14, 2021 INDEPENDENT: Covid pushes 4.5 million on to NHS waiting list #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3gUiku0apa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2021

And The Guardian says Boris Johnson’s plan to test millions of pupils every week are in disarray.

Guardian front page, Friday 15 January 2021: Mass school Covid testing not approved by regulator pic.twitter.com/QzTsWN6tnH — The Guardian (@guardian) January 14, 2021

In other news, The Times says 150,000 arrest records have been wiped off police databases in a technology blunder, meaning some offenders might be allowed to go free.

The Times 15/1/2021Clydesdale horses enjoy a workout after the Scottish Borders woke to a whiteout yesterday. More freezing weather is forecast this weekend.. Photo : Phil Wilkinson. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/8GTXVM572c — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 14, 2021

The Financial Times says the 48-hour week is at risk due to plans to “tear up” the EU worker rights regime.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 15 January https://t.co/9xyypeF7DH pic.twitter.com/r3HKb1zCqr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 14, 2021

Katie Price has made the decision to put her disabled son Harvey into care, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Katie Price makes heart-wrenching decision to put disabled son Harvey into care https://t.co/x4Y6zRIstZ pic.twitter.com/g0Ddq4PpMt — The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2021

And the Daily Star reports on the American man who cannot cash in a Bitcoin fortune as he has forgotten a password.