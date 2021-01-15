Bus left dangling from overpass after New York crash

A bus was left dangling from an overpass in New York City after it careered off a road in a crash that caused serious injuries to the driver.
The articulated bus crashed just after 11pm on Thursday at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways in the Bronx.
Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.
Seven passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York City Fire Department.
The passengers and the driver were taken to hospital for treatment.
“The bus fell approximately 50ft on to the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hopper said in a social media post.
Firefighters were securing the fuel and any other hazardous materials before pulling the bus fully on to the road, Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
