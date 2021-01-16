Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes off free-throw struggles to lead Bucks over Mavs

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to outlast the Dallas Mavericks 112-109, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s horror night at the free-throw line.

The reigning league MVP made just one of his 10 free-throw attempts as the Bucks gave up an eight-point half-time lead to find themselves trailing late in the fourth quarter.

However, two clutch threes from Khris Middleton put the hosts back in front, before a missed hail-mary attempt from Luka Doncic at the buzzer sealed Milwaukee’s ninth win of the season.

The back-to-back MVP went to work: 31 PTS | 9 REB | 67% FG | 30 MIN pic.twitter.com/WoahDaPuh7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 16, 2021

Antetokounmpo still managed to post 31 points, while Doncic top-scored for Dallas with 28.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also eked out a three-point win over the New York Knicks, on the back of 33 points from Andre Drummond.

Both sides exchanged the lead multiple times throughout the close contest, but the Knicks were ultimately left to rue two sloppy turnovers in the dying seconds.

Julius Randle led the way for New York with 28 as the 106-103 victory ended Cleveland’s three-game losing streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-125 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite finishing with 35 points, Zach Lavine missed a three-pointer at the death which could have won it for the Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans were unable to build on a strong opening quarter as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-95.

LeBron James posted 21 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, while Zion Williamson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

In the rest of the day’s games, the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Sacramento Kings 138-100, Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Utah Jazz over the Atlanta Hawks, and the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Orlando Magic 124-97.