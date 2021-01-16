Baby in murder probe ‘melted the hearts of everyone who met her’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a two-week-old girl at the centre of a murder inquiry say their “hearts are broken”.

Felicity-May Harvey, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, was said to have “melted the hearts of everyone who met her”.

Officers were called to a report of concern for the youngster just before 6.30pm on January 8 and she died three days later in hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a tribute on Saturday, her family said: “Our hearts are broken after losing our precious baby girl, Felicity-May. She was a gorgeous baby and always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes.

“She was absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her.

“What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this she was the most happy and content little girl.

“She was and always will be loved by her mum, sisters and family and there is a huge void in all our hearts and lives now that she has been taken from us.

“She was our special star, and it is not fair that she shone brightly for only a short time. When we look up at the sky, we will look through the clouds and know that the brightest star shining is our Felicity-May.

“Rest in peace baby girl. Sleep tight. Until we meet again, our precious angel.”