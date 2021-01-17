Police identify victim of fatal stab attack in north-west London

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The victim of a fatal stabbing in north-west London has been identified as police investigating the case appealed for more information and witnesses.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance in Neasden Lane North, Brent, at about 9.30pm on Monday January 11, where they found a man in his forties with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene, police said.

The victim has now been identified as 48-year-old Leon Street, of Neasden Road North.

Mr Street lived near to the murder scene with his fiancee. He was a father and step-grandfather, and worked as a delivery driver.

Leon Street died after he was stabbed in Brent, north-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination held on January 13 gave the cause of death as stab injuries to the chest.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command continue to investigate the incident.

They are linking the fatal stabbing to another attack around ten minutes earlier on Neasden Lane near the bus stop close to the junction with Press Road.

A male victim, in his 40s, was stabbed by a lone man who ran away from the scene. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Detectives believe the attacks were committed by the same suspect but they are not releasing a description of him.

It comes after the Met arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder – along with a 33-year-old man for the same alleged offence.

#APPEAL | The victim of a fatal stabbing in #Neasden #Brent on 11Jan has been named as 48-yr-old Leon Street as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information https://t.co/QAUnXikwQw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 17, 2021

Both were later released without further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Williams said: “This is a murder investigation and I am working with a dedicated team of detectives to get answers for Leon’s grieving family.

“We are making progress and following up a number of lines of enquiry, and our investigation is receiving really useful support from local people in and around Neasden.

“However, there are others who may have information that could help us.

“We may be in lockdown but there were still people around Neasden Lane North on Monday evening who saw or heard something suspicious. I need those people to come forward.

“In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running in the Neasden Lane North area between 9pm and 10pm, and indeed from anyone who has seen a man hanging around the area in recent weeks.”

He went on to say that the suspect is believed to live locally.

It comes as another investigation was launched on the same road following a stabbing at 9.50am on Sunday.

A man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining stab injuries.

The Met said officers are retaining an “open mind” as to the motive for the incident, but are “aware of the proximity” to the two stabbings earlier in the week.