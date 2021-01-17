Huddles, cuddles, hugs and high fives – Premier League stars keep on celebrating

Ten Premier League goal celebrations on Saturday produced a mixture of muted responses and more of the same.

Notwithstanding the Anfield stalemate, two additional games on Sunday gave clubs a further opportunity to respond to calls to bear in mind social-distancing concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what happened, starting with Tottenham’s trip to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 1 Tottenham 3

Sheffield United started with a huddle (Stu Forster/AP)

Chris Wilder’s Blades have had little to celebrate this season – socially-distanced or otherwise – and Spurs heaped more woe by easing to a comfortable win.

0-1: Serge Aurier headed Jose Mourinho’s men into the slide and celebrated with a knee-slide which was followed by a group cuddle.

0-2: Harry Kane fired home from the edge of the box and headed towards the corner flag, where his team-mates caught and engulfed him.

1-2: David McGoldrick’s effort produced a negligible response from his team-mates who trotted back towards the centre circle.

1-3: Tanguy Ndombele’s delightful lofted effort sealed the win and sparked the delight of his team-mates, with Steven Bergwijn leaping on the goalscorer’s back.

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0

John Stones ensured he kept to the two-metre rule (Clive Brunskill/PA)

1-0: John Stones ran off towards the corner flag to celebrate, followed by Ruben Dias and Gabriel Jesus, who both hugged him.

2-0: Ilkay Gundogan was hugged by at least four players as he celebrated his fine strike from outside the area. However, as more players ran in to join the celebrations, Fernandinho came along to remind them them to keep their distance.

3-0: Seemed to be a hug and a high five for Stones from most of the team this time.

4-0: Raheem Sterling completed the scoring with a superb free-kick into the top corner and was grasped in a bear-hug by Dias.