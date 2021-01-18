What the papers say – January 18

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The papers are led by the expansion of the Government’s coronavirus vaccination programme to include millions of over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The Times and Daily Express report more than 5.5 million people will now be able to receive the jab in a “significant milestone” for the Government’s vaccination programme.

Full speed ahead with vaccination of over-70s#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/hmWCeoGkpd — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 17, 2021 EXPRESS: Vaccines for over 70’s start today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b2HyXB6Xue — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 17, 2021

The story also leads The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM hails milestone as 5m more offered jab' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lA65S3cG9q — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 17, 2021 Monday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/VCKZ52v2cK — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 17, 2021

The Sun says 140 people will receive the jab every minute under the expanded rollout, while the Metro and The Independent report a new Covid patient is admitted to hospital every 30 seconds.

THE SUN: Bingo! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dGKoiKC6aC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 17, 2021 Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 NHS RACE AGAINST TIME ⏱️ 🟥Every 30 seconds a new Covid patient is admitted to hospital 🏥🟥Every 60 seconds 140 people are getting vaccinated in the UK 💉#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LOr9wtbitv — Metro (@MetroUK) January 17, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/hKjot8llI8 — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) January 17, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s pledge that the vaccine will be offered to “every adult in Britain” by autumn.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned against persisting with a planned cut in universal credit.

Guardian front page, Monday 18 January 2021: Scrap benefits cut to stop millions plunging into poverty, PM is told pic.twitter.com/UJVvOXozFt — The Guardian (@guardian) January 17, 2021

US President-elect Joe Biden is set to reverse some of Donald Trump’s “most controversial” policies on his first day in office, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 18 January https://t.co/uXF1rqrsbp pic.twitter.com/PJlyvowcHq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 17, 2021

And the Daily Star reports on new advice for the nation’s dog owners when it comes to leaving the house for walks.