Zion Williamson goes big for New Orleans Pelicans over Sacramento Kings

Zion Williamson scored 31 points as his New Orleans Pelicans secured a well-deserved 128-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans meaningfully penetrated in the first match-up of their six-game Western Conference roadtrip, with Williamson making 13 of his first 14 shots from the field and hammering some powerful dunks in the first half.

Perhaps most impressively, New Orleans were 11/22 from the arc in their first display of 50 per cent success from deep this season.

Inaccuracy of less that 30 per cent from the floor dogged the Boston Celtics as they were shamed on their home court in a 105-75 trouncing by the New Yorks Knicks.

Kawhi Leonard took charge for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Indiana Pacers, the former finals MVP leading seven of his team-mates to double figures as they finished 129-96 victors at the Staples Centre.

The Chicago Bulls won 117-101 over the Dallas Mavericks, while an explosive first half from Jamal Murray saw his Utah Jazz close out the Denver Nuggets 109-105.