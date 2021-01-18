Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Monday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 28 (9%) have seen a rise in case rates while 286 (91%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the highest rate with 1,777 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14 – the equivalent of 1,177.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,346.3 in the seven days to January 7.

Slough has the second highest rate, down slightly from 1,090.7 to 1,042.5, with 1,559 new cases.

Barking and Dagenham in London has dropped to third place, down from 1,544.3 to 1,028.6, with 2,190 new cases.

(PA Graphics)

– The 10 areas with the largest week-on-week drop in rates

1. Epping Forest (down from 1,170.9 to 588.5)

2. Redbridge (1,357.4 to 823.7)

3. Barking and Dagenham (1,544.3 to 1,028.6)

4. Broxbourne (1,226.4 to 713.4)

5. Basildon (1,080.1 to 583.9)

6. Brentwood (956.9 to 460.9)

7. Bexley (1,179.3 to 691.9)

8. Thurrock (1,325.6 to 869.6)

9. Harlow (1,339.2 to 905.1)

10. Newham (1,408.0 to 977.8)

– The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates

1. Preston (up from 417.8 to 503.0)

2. Norwich (546.3 to 626.0)

3. South Ribble (442.3 to 521.7)

4. Mansfield (516.9 to 593.7)

5. Erewash (386.6 to 445.5)

6. Chesterfield (361.3 to 413.7)

7. Redditch (601.7 to 653.3)

8. Plymouth (275.1 to 319.0)

9. Malvern Hills (301.2 to 338.0)

10. North Somerset (379.0 to 407.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

– Here is the list in full

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7.

Knowsley, 1177.9, (1777), 1346.3, (2031)

Slough, 1042.5, (1559), 1090.7, (1631)

Barking and Dagenham, 1028.6, (2190), 1544.3, (3288)

Newham, 977.8, (3453), 1408.0, (4972)

Brent, 946.1, (3120), 1080.4, (3563)

Hounslow, 932.5, (2532), 1146.1, (3112)

Halton, 930.4, (1204), 1234.1, (1597)

Rushmoor, 928.1, (878), 1299.2, (1229)

Ealing, 925.4, (3163), 1084.8, (3708)

Sandwell, 906.4, (2977), 973.4, (3197)

Harlow, 905.1, (788), 1339.2, (1166)

Eastbourne, 887.8, (921), 993.8, (1031)

Sefton, 886.7, (2451), 1023.8, (2830)

Tendring, 885.0, (1297), 1220.7, (1789)

Liverpool, 882.5, (4395), 994.3, (4952)

Wolverhampton, 882.1, (2323), 1019.1, (2684)

Castle Point, 881.9, (797), 1179.5, (1066)

Thurrock, 869.6, (1516), 1325.6, (2311)

Carlisle, 861.3, (936), 1136.4, (1235)

Croydon, 850.0, (3287), 1087.9, (4207)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 832.2, (3290), 850.4, (3362)

St. Helens, 825.6, (1491), 802.4, (1449)

Redbridge, 823.7, (2514), 1357.4, (4143)

Burnley, 813.1, (723), 1016.6, (904)

Wirral, 807.7, (2617), 926.8, (3003)

Enfield, 796.0, (2657), 1205.2, (4023)

Tower Hamlets, 788.0, (2559), 1155.7, (3753)

Waltham Forest, 785.2, (2175), 1146.6, (3176)

Isle of Wight, 777.3, (1102), 1127.2, (1598)

Greenwich, 775.5, (2233), 1081.1, (3113)

Crawley, 762.4, (857), 1148.5, (1291)

Dartford, 754.0, (849), 1107.4, (1247)

Hillingdon, 753.1, (2311), 1039.9, (3191)

Gravesham, 748.1, (800), 1146.4, (1226)

Lambeth, 740.1, (2413), 973.2, (3173)

Lewisham, 739.9, (2263), 1026.7, (3140)

Harrow, 731.4, (1837), 929.3, (2334)

Haringey, 728.8, (1958), 1048.2, (2816)

Welwyn Hatfield, 721.7, (888), 873.7, (1075)

Birmingham, 721.7, (8240), 769.0, (8781)

Havering, 720.5, (1870), 1130.4, (2934)

Walsall, 719.5, (2054), 794.1, (2267)

Luton, 718.6, (1531), 931.7, (1985)

Broxbourne, 713.4, (694), 1226.4, (1193)

Sutton, 712.9, (1471), 960.0, (1981)

Merton, 708.8, (1464), 893.3, (1845)

Reading, 708.4, (1146), 766.5, (1240)

Southwark, 701.6, (2237), 1019.4, (3250)

Watford, 701.0, (677), 892.6, (862)

Bedford, 700.6, (1214), 911.2, (1579)

Corby, 696.5, (503), 930.5, (672)

Hackney and City of London, 694.5, (2020), 884.3, (2572)

Barnet, 694.2, (2748), 958.4, (3794)

Stevenage, 693.3, (609), 856.1, (752)

Bexley, 691.9, (1718), 1179.3, (2928)

Hyndburn, 689.8, (559), 712.0, (577)

Pendle, 689.4, (635), 869.6, (801)

Northampton, 689.2, (1548), 883.3, (1984)

Worcester, 687.6, (696), 751.8, (761)

Spelthorne, 681.1, (680), 933.5, (932)

Blackburn with Darwen, 669.4, (1002), 739.5, (1107)

Hertsmere, 669.1, (702), 929.3, (975)

Derby, 659.5, (1697), 639.3, (1645)

Redditch, 653.3, (557), 601.7, (513)

Woking, 652.8, (658), 738.1, (744)

Dudley, 649.0, (2087), 706.5, (2272)

Southend-on-Sea, 642.2, (1176), 952.4, (1744)

Surrey Heath, 630.4, (563), 800.6, (715)

Chelmsford, 628.4, (1121), 955.8, (1705)

Portsmouth, 627.7, (1349), 614.7, (1321)

Norwich, 626.0, (880), 546.3, (768)

Milton Keynes, 610.5, (1645), 850.2, (2291)

Worthing, 610.5, (675), 737.1, (815)

Braintree, 608.1, (928), 997.4, (1522)

South Staffordshire, 606.6, (682), 619.9, (697)

Medway, 602.0, (1677), 955.6, (2662)

Colchester, 601.9, (1172), 881.8, (1717)

Warrington, 601.4, (1263), 779.9, (1638)

Epsom and Ewell, 596.6, (481), 738.0, (595)

Reigate and Banstead, 596.3, (887), 743.5, (1106)

Mansfield, 593.7, (649), 516.9, (565)

Arun, 592.8, (953), 635.1, (1021)

Epping Forest, 588.5, (775), 1170.9, (1542)

Wandsworth, 584.5, (1927), 764.1, (2519)

Basildon, 583.9, (1093), 1080.1, (2022)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 573.6, (1062), 748.1, (1385)

Bromsgrove, 570.7, (570), 676.8, (676)

Wealden, 567.9, (917), 663.3, (1071)

Bromley, 566.9, (1884), 922.0, (3064)

Ipswich, 564.6, (773), 711.4, (974)

Allerdale, 559.5, (547), 652.6, (638)

Hastings, 556.9, (516), 835.3, (774)

Folkestone and Hythe, 554.9, (627), 767.3, (867)

Maldon, 552.9, (359), 871.8, (566)

Islington, 552.7, (1340), 799.7, (1939)

Thanet, 552.4, (784), 687.7, (976)

Rochford, 541.4, (473), 816.1, (713)

Three Rivers, 541.1, (505), 739.4, (690)

Havant, 541.1, (683), 658.4, (831)

Tandridge, 539.0, (475), 841.9, (742)

Maidstone, 538.9, (926), 778.1, (1337)

Cherwell, 537.5, (809), 901.6, (1357)

Rossendale, 535.8, (383), 512.0, (366)

South Bucks, 535.4, (375), 832.3, (583)

Southampton, 535.0, (1351), 638.0, (1611)

Ashfield, 534.7, (684), 580.1, (742)

Hartlepool, 533.8, (500), 793.3, (743)

Oxford, 532.6, (812), 564.1, (860)

Leicester, 531.3, (1882), 571.7, (2025)

Great Yarmouth, 530.5, (527), 589.9, (586)

Peterborough, 529.0, (1070), 521.1, (1054)

Cannock Chase, 529.0, (533), 600.4, (605)

Ribble Valley, 525.6, (320), 607.7, (370)

Ashford, 525.3, (683), 762.1, (991)

Wychavon, 523.1, (677), 503.0, (651)

South Ribble, 521.7, (578), 442.3, (490)

East Staffordshire, 521.1, (624), 633.8, (759)

Brighton and Hove, 520.8, (1515), 746.3, (2171)

Solihull, 517.6, (1120), 531.9, (1151)

Breckland, 510.8, (715), 517.3, (724)

Telford and Wrekin, 509.9, (917), 552.1, (993)

Barrow-in-Furness, 505.6, (339), 601.1, (403)

Preston, 503.0, (720), 417.8, (598)

Lewes, 500.6, (517), 734.0, (758)

Adur, 499.2, (321), 679.6, (437)

Kensington and Chelsea, 498.3, (778), 662.9, (1035)

Lancaster, 497.8, (727), 486.2, (710)

Wycombe, 495.3, (865), 686.0, (1198)

Broadland, 493.9, (646), 573.5, (750)

Coventry, 489.3, (1818), 559.9, (2080)

West Lancashire, 488.2, (558), 496.0, (567)

Hart, 485.2, (471), 653.1, (634)

York, 483.8, (1019), 638.6, (1345)

Basingstoke and Deane, 483.6, (854), 523.3, (924)

Aylesbury Vale, 481.3, (960), 604.2, (1205)

Westminster, 473.0, (1236), 580.5, (1517)

Wellingborough, 473.0, (377), 599.7, (478)

North Hertfordshire, 470.2, (628), 562.3, (751)

Eden, 469.5, (250), 730.5, (389)

Tamworth, 466.8, (358), 478.5, (367)

Camden, 465.5, (1257), 660.7, (1784)

Brentwood, 460.9, (355), 956.9, (737)

Copeland, 460.5, (314), 539.7, (368)

Chichester, 459.8, (557), 479.7, (581)

Tonbridge and Malling, 459.3, (607), 630.3, (833)

Dacorum, 458.1, (709), 632.6, (979)

Kingston upon Thames, 454.6, (807), 704.2, (1250)

Swale, 454.4, (682), 706.3, (1060)

Runnymede, 454.0, (406), 667.6, (597)

East Hertfordshire, 453.4, (679), 668.5, (1001)

Manchester, 449.5, (2485), 463.4, (2562)

Cheshire West and Chester, 449.2, (1541), 553.8, (1900)

Central Bedfordshire, 448.6, (1295), 573.0, (1654)

Middlesbrough, 446.9, (630), 611.4, (862)

Bristol, City of, 446.7, (2070), 491.6, (2278)

Erewash, 445.5, (514), 386.6, (446)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 445.1, (674), 630.7, (955)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 444.2, (577), 472.7, (614)

Elmbridge, 440.8, (603), 636.7, (871)

Sevenoaks, 440.6, (532), 650.9, (786)

Uttlesford, 440.4, (402), 767.9, (701)

Bracknell Forest, 439.8, (539), 732.0, (897)

Dover, 438.5, (518), 610.3, (721)

Fareham, 434.5, (505), 504.2, (586)

Rugby, 433.3, (472), 512.2, (558)

Amber Valley, 433.1, (555), 510.4, (654)

Gosport, 432.6, (367), 432.6, (367)

Bolsover, 432.0, (348), 477.9, (385)

Waverley, 430.6, (544), 607.9, (768)

Guildford, 427.5, (637), 522.8, (779)

Kettering, 427.4, (435), 508.0, (517)

Nottingham, 426.9, (1421), 483.9, (1611)

Canterbury, 425.7, (704), 565.3, (935)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 424.8, (643), 448.5, (679)

East Suffolk, 424.5, (1059), 457.4, (1141)

Shropshire, 423.7, (1369), 459.6, (1485)

Mole Valley, 422.9, (369), 663.6, (579)

Wigan, 422.6, (1389), 468.6, (1540)

Stockton-on-Tees, 419.6, (828), 451.5, (891)

South Northamptonshire, 418.0, (395), 535.5, (506)

Wyre Forest, 417.6, (423), 479.8, (486)

Trafford, 415.8, (987), 457.1, (1085)

Wyre, 415.7, (466), 398.8, (447)

Lichfield, 415.3, (435), 465.8, (488)

Oadby and Wigston, 413.9, (236), 517.4, (295)

Chesterfield, 413.7, (434), 361.3, (379)

Bury, 412.1, (787), 445.0, (850)

Blaby, 410.7, (417), 447.2, (454)

Rother, 410.1, (394), 626.6, (602)

Sunderland, 408.3, (1134), 486.8, (1352)

St Albans, 408.2, (606), 602.9, (895)

North Somerset, 407.8, (877), 379.0, (815)

Daventry, 407.2, (350), 563.1, (484)

Salford, 404.1, (1046), 438.5, (1135)

Stafford, 402.8, (553), 489.5, (672)

Stockport, 401.1, (1177), 415.1, (1218)

Fenland, 400.6, (408), 533.1, (543)

Eastleigh, 399.0, (533), 477.6, (638)

South Gloucestershire, 398.8, (1137), 450.7, (1285)

Mid Sussex, 397.3, (600), 550.9, (832)

Gedling, 397.0, (468), 515.7, (608)

Tunbridge Wells, 395.9, (470), 504.5, (599)

Stoke-on-Trent, 393.2, (1008), 449.3, (1152)

Redcar and Cleveland, 391.5, (537), 474.7, (651)

Chiltern, 390.9, (375), 451.4, (433)

Bolton, 387.4, (1114), 372.1, (1070)

Bath and North East Somerset, 384.4, (743), 379.8, (734)

Wokingham, 379.3, (649), 547.0, (936)

Somerset West and Taunton, 378.4, (587), 389.4, (604)

Richmond upon Thames, 378.2, (749), 526.2, (1042)

Gloucester, 376.4, (486), 498.0, (643)

Huntingdonshire, 374.8, (667), 539.4, (960)

Chorley, 373.9, (442), 376.4, (445)

Babergh, 373.8, (344), 613.9, (565)

North Warwickshire, 369.3, (241), 407.6, (266)

Tameside, 369.1, (836), 374.0, (847)

Richmondshire, 368.5, (198), 519.3, (279)

South Derbyshire, 366.4, (393), 471.7, (506)

Horsham, 365.8, (526), 539.0, (775)

North West Leicestershire, 365.8, (379), 366.8, (380)

Test Valley, 362.2, (457), 439.9, (555)

South Norfolk, 355.6, (501), 409.6, (577)

Wiltshire, 354.2, (1771), 369.2, (1846)

Selby, 350.9, (318), 530.8, (481)

Broxtowe, 349.0, (398), 368.3, (420)

Darlington, 348.3, (372), 456.9, (488)

Newark and Sherwood, 348.0, (426), 358.6, (439)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 347.4, (393), 343.8, (389)

New Forest, 347.1, (625), 420.9, (758)

Swindon, 347.0, (771), 550.4, (1223)

Craven, 343.0, (196), 498.8, (285)

Harborough, 340.1, (319), 379.5, (356)

Rochdale, 339.9, (756), 427.1, (950)

Forest of Dean, 339.9, (295), 435.5, (378)

Malvern Hills, 338.0, (266), 301.2, (237)

East Hampshire, 337.7, (413), 457.9, (560)

Cambridge, 334.1, (417), 500.8, (625)

Hambleton, 334.1, (306), 452.0, (414)

Sedgemoor, 330.4, (407), 430.3, (530)

East Northamptonshire, 329.0, (311), 374.5, (354)

West Suffolk, 328.4, (588), 461.3, (826)

North East Derbyshire, 324.3, (329), 345.0, (350)

Cheshire East, 323.0, (1241), 441.0, (1694)

Charnwood, 321.8, (598), 325.0, (604)

Mid Suffolk, 320.5, (333), 425.4, (442)

West Berkshire, 319.3, (506), 342.7, (543)

Herefordshire, County of, 319.0, (615), 379.7, (732)

Plymouth, 319.0, (836), 275.1, (721)

Fylde, 316.9, (256), 295.9, (239)

Oldham, 314.2, (745), 366.9, (870)

Ryedale, 314.2, (174), 290.7, (161)

Blackpool, 311.9, (435), 319.8, (446)

County Durham, 311.6, (1652), 464.4, (2462)

South Lakeland, 311.2, (327), 341.6, (359)

Harrogate, 310.9, (500), 498.0, (801)

South Tyneside, 310.6, (469), 435.8, (658)

Lincoln, 310.2, (308), 345.4, (343)

Gateshead, 307.8, (622), 418.2, (845)

Dorset, 307.8, (1165), 341.6, (1293)

East Cambridgeshire, 305.0, (274), 424.1, (381)

South Oxfordshire, 304.1, (432), 435.7, (619)

High Peak, 302.2, (280), 369.1, (342)

South Holland, 302.0, (287), 278.9, (265)

Doncaster, 301.7, (941), 333.8, (1041)

Stratford-on-Avon, 299.0, (389), 323.6, (421)

West Oxfordshire, 294.6, (326), 385.0, (426)

Leeds, 293.0, (2324), 332.6, (2638)

North Norfolk, 290.9, (305), 381.5, (400)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 289.7, (375), 358.5, (464)

Vale of White Horse, 289.7, (394), 400.7, (545)

Winchester, 288.3, (360), 387.6, (484)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 285.8, (1634), 340.2, (1945)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 278.1, (842), 281.4, (852)

South Kesteven, 277.3, (395), 391.8, (558)

South Cambridgeshire, 274.1, (436), 452.0, (719)

Mendip, 268.2, (310), 271.7, (314)

Rotherham, 266.4, (707), 313.1, (831)

Rushcliffe, 261.8, (312), 359.9, (429)

Bradford, 259.0, (1398), 294.4, (1589)

Exeter, 257.2, (338), 283.9, (373)

Bassetlaw, 252.9, (297), 289.5, (340)

Warwick, 252.5, (363), 369.4, (531)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 251.8, (654), 324.9, (844)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 250.9, (247), 282.4, (278)

North Kesteven, 250.6, (293), 291.7, (341)

Kirklees, 245.6, (1080), 315.2, (1386)

Torbay, 245.1, (334), 231.2, (315)

West Lindsey, 242.5, (232), 234.1, (224)

Northumberland, 241.6, (779), 306.1, (987)

Rutland, 240.4, (96), 283.0, (113)

Sheffield, 239.7, (1402), 306.6, (1793)

Teignbridge, 238.5, (320), 228.8, (307)

Scarborough, 237.2, (258), 318.1, (346)

Tewkesbury, 234.7, (223), 345.2, (328)

Wakefield, 232.8, (811), 279.3, (973)

South Somerset, 232.3, (391), 281.6, (474)

East Devon, 229.0, (335), 251.6, (368)

Cheltenham, 228.7, (266), 333.6, (388)

Melton, 228.5, (117), 281.2, (144)

Derbyshire Dales, 226.8, (164), 239.2, (173)

North Tyneside, 223.2, (464), 279.9, (582)

Barnsley, 213.9, (528), 266.5, (658)

Calderdale, 210.9, (446), 300.3, (635)

South Hams, 203.4, (177), 220.7, (192)

Mid Devon, 198.0, (163), 268.5, (221)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 196.4, (670), 226.3, (772)

Cotswold, 184.7, (166), 270.4, (243)

Stroud, 181.7, (218), 238.4, (286)

Boston, 163.9, (115), 305.0, (214)

North Lincolnshire, 153.8, (265), 189.8, (327)

West Devon, 141.6, (79), 118.3, (66)

East Lindsey, 134.8, (191), 178.5, (253)

North East Lincolnshire, 124.7, (199), 156.7, (250)

North Devon, 101.9, (99), 116.3, (113)

Torridge, 76.2, (52), 118.7, (81)