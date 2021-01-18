Charity’s bid to blow up former Trump casino ended by billionaire owner

An auction house trying to raise money for a youth charity by soliciting bids to blow up a former casino once owned by Donald Trump has called off the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn.
Mr Icahn told the Associated Press his philanthropic arm will donate 175,000 dollars (£128,000) to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino.
