Charity’s bid to blow up former Trump casino ended by billionaire owner

by Press Association
January 18 2021, 8.13pm
(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
An auction house trying to raise money for a youth charity by soliciting bids to blow up a former casino once owned by Donald Trump has called off the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn.

Mr Icahn told the Associated Press his philanthropic arm will donate 175,000 dollars (£128,000) to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino.

