Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman engaged to model Kelly Gale

Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman has announced he is engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale.

The actor, 41, shared a photo from his proposal, which appeared to be while they were on a hike, on Instagram.

He captioned it: “She said no. Jus kiddin…”

Gale, 25, shared the same photo and wrote: “Most beautiful moment,” adding a string of heart emojis.

She also posted photos of them kissing on a clifftop, in which her engagement ring is visible, and wrote: “Yours forever.”

The couple have reportedly been dating for almost two years.

Kinnaman’s former partner Olivia Munn was among the stars congratulating the couple, as she posted a number of 100 emojis on Kinnaman’s announcement.

His Suicide Squad co-stars Jai Courtney and Jay Hernandez also sent well wishes.

Kinnaman, who is also known for his roles in the US series of The Killing, as well as the reboot of RoboCop, was previously married to tattoo artist Cleo Wattenstrom.