Arrest warrant issued for financier James Stunt after court no-show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The ex-husband of formula one heiress Petra Ecclestone risks being taken into custody after he failed to attend court on charges of verbally abusing a police officer.

James Stunt, 38, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after being issued a court summons via post in mid-December.

Stunt, a gold dealer and financier, did not give reasons for his absence or make arrangements to attend the hearing remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He faces one charge of racially-aggravated harassment of Pc Richard Harper close to his address at Ennismore Garden Mews in Knightsbridge on June 22 last year.

Stunt is further charged with a lesser offence of harassment of Pc Harper on the same date.

The defendant married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, in Italy in 2011.

They had three children together – a daughter followed by twin boys – but divorced in 2017.

Prosecutor Simon Maughan confirmed the postal requisition had been sent by Royal Mail recorded delivery and that Stunt had also been informed of the charges by the police.

Magistrate Alan Elias issued a warrant for his arrest.