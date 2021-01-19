Ferrari motorway crash blamed on Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph has been blamed for a crash which badly damaged a Ferrari supercar.
Highways England shared a picture of the sports car on its roof, having smashed through a barrier on the M621 near Leeds.
The crash led to the temporary closure of the motorway, but it has since reopened.
The agency tweeted: “Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0”
It was unknown if anyone was injured and West Yorkshire Police had no record of the crash on its logs.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe