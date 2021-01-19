Wednesday, January 20th 2021 Show Links
Ferrari motorway crash blamed on Storm Christoph

by Press Association
January 19 2021, 2.00pm Updated: January 19 2021, 2.54pm
A Ferrari supercar (Highways England/PA)
Storm Christoph has been blamed for a crash which badly damaged a Ferrari supercar.

Highways England shared a picture of the sports car on its roof, having smashed through a barrier on the M621 near Leeds.

The crash led to the temporary closure of the motorway, but it has since reopened.

The agency tweeted: “Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0”

It was unknown if anyone was injured and West Yorkshire Police had no record of the crash on its logs.