Gorillas enjoy popcorn shower at Chicago zoo

Gorillas at a Chicago Zoo were treated to a shower of popcorn while their home is closed to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The western lowland gorillas at Brookfield Zoo gathered the low-fat treats as they rained down from above.

The gorillas could be seen carrying handfuls of the snacks, released by timed feeders which are part of the zoo’s enrichment program.

The popcorn shower was in celebration of National Popcorn Day in the USA (January 19) – as well as providing a tasty surprise for the apes, the release of food also encourages them to hone their foraging skills.

The zoo hopes to reopen in March, but is currently closed to the public.