Midlands hospitals to pilot 24-hour Covid jab appointments

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three Birmingham hospitals are to start piloting delivery of 24-hour Covid-19 vaccinations for health and social care staff.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi previously said pilots of round-the-clock delivery would start “probably either (in) London or the Midlands”.

A University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said: “We are looking at further options to provide all health and social care staff across Birmingham and Solihull the opportunity to be vaccinated at a time that suits them.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“From tonight, we will be opening up a number of vaccination appointment slots specifically for our night staff, between 6pm and 8am.

“These will be rolled out site-by-site at QEHB (Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham), Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals into the weekend.”

Mr Zahawi said previously that the pilots would trial “different types of 24/7 delivery to make sure we learn from it and we get it right”.

The PA news agency understands that Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in Nottinghamshire, is also due to host a 24-hour vaccine pilot.