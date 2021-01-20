In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after swearing the oath of office in Washington.

The inauguration ceremony unfolded at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departed the White House after a tumultuous four years: