In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

January 20 2021, 2.17pmUpdated: January 20 2021, 5.21pm
Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after swearing the oath of office in Washington.
The inauguration ceremony unfolded at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departed the White House after a tumultuous four years:
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.