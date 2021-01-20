Less than 5% of smart motorway network has radar tech to spot stranded motorists

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Less than 5% of England’s 500-mile smart motorway network has radar technology to detect drivers who break down in live lanes, according to new analysis.

Highways England figures show the system has only been installed on three sections of motorway, totalling 37 miles.

The Government-owned company has pledged to roll out the Stopped Vehicle Detection upgrade on all motorway stretches where the hard shoulder has been converted to a permanent running lane.

Smart motorway safety is back in the spotlight after a coroner concluded on Monday that they ‘present an ongoing risk of future deaths’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This was part of an 18-point action plan launched by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in March 2020 following an “evidence stocktake” amid concerns about incidents where vehicles stopped in traffic were hit from behind.

Installation of the technology has been completed on a 13-mile section of the M3 in Surrey and Hampshire, and 24 miles of the M25.

Work on part of the M20 in Kent is due to begin this month.

Radar units installed on roadsides monitor motorway traffic in both directions and are designed to detect a stopped vehicle in around 20 seconds.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)

An alert is sent to a control room operator who can view the incident on a camera, activate lane closure signs and dispatch personnel.

Smart motorway safety is back in the spotlight after a coroner concluded on Monday that they “present an ongoing risk of future deaths”.

Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said the primary cause of death of Jason Mercer, 44, and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, on the M1 in South Yorkshire in June 2019 was the careless driving of lorry driver Prezemyslaw Szuba, who ploughed into their vehicles as they stood stationary in lane one following a minor shunt.

But, recording a conclusion of unlawful killing, Mr Urpeth said: “I find, as a finding of fact, it is clear a lack of hard shoulder contributed to this tragedy.”

The Department for Transport said Mr Shapps had called for an “urgent meeting” with Highways England to discuss its progress with implementing the 18-point plan.

A Highways England spokeswoman said: “We are determined to do all we can to make our roads as safe as possible and have already completed some of the actions set out in the Transport Secretary’s smart motorway safety action plan.

“This includes installing more of the technology which will detect if a vehicle has stopped in a live lane, typically within 20 seconds.

“We are continuing to implement the further actions as set out in the plan.”