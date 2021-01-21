Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Danny Rose‘s next destination has become clearer, with the Daily Mail reporting the Tottenham and England left-back is wanted by Trabzonspor. The Turkish side could sign up the 30-year-old on a free transfer as his deal is up in the summer.

Emi Buendia is hopeful of a summer move away from Norwich following interest from Arsenal, the Daily Mail says. The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates during the current transfer window, but the Canaries will be asking for at least £40million.

RB Leipzig will raid two Premier League clubs to bolster their attack, with Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Liverpool’s Divock Origi on the shopping list, reports the Leicester Mercury.

West Ham are planning a fresh move for Sevilla’s striker Youssef En-Nesyri, writes the Daily Star. The Moroccan only moved to the La Liga side in January 2020.

Willian Jose, currently at Real Sociedad, is close to agreeing a loan deal to Wolves with the Premier League side having an option to buy, says the Daily Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Benfica standing firm amid West Brom interest in striker Haris Seferovic | @JamesNursey https://t.co/jXvA5iWTH2 pic.twitter.com/pnh79h0sDa — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 20, 2021 Chelsea ‘in talks’ to hire Thomas Tuchel https://t.co/6L8xVMYs15 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 20, 2021

Players to watch

Martin Odegaard: The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is said to be close to securing a loan move to Sevilla, writes Cuatro.

Eric Garcia: Paris St-Germain are said to be planning a move for the Manchester City centre-back, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Fikayo Tomori: The defender could be leaving Chelsea, with AC Milan reportedly close to a loan deal for the 23-year-old, Gazzetta dello Sport says.