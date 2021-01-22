Man charged over fatal stabbing of delivery driver

A man has been charged over the fatal stabbing of a father, as well as two other attacks in north-west London.
Amine Laouar is accused of the murder of 48-year-old delivery driver Leon Street, who was stabbed to death on January 11 in Neasden, close to where he lived with his fiancee.
The 20-year-old is also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent against a 47-year-old man who was stabbed around 10 minutes before the attack on Mr Street.
Laouar faces a third charge of attempted murder of a 32-year-old man in Neasden Lane North on Sunday January 17.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Neasden Lane North just after 9.30pm on January 11 but could not save Mr Street, who was a father and step-grandfather.
Police had previously said they were keeping an open mind over the motive as none of the victims appeared to have been robbed, and the attacker was not believed to have said anything significant to them.
Laouar, of Oxford Place, in north west London, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
