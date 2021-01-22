Harry Brant’s brother shares tribute following model’s death at 24

Harry Brant’s brother Peter has paid tribute to the model, who died at the weekend aged 24.

Harry was the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter Brant.

Peter, who has the same name as his father, shared a number of photos of the family paying tribute to Harry.

Harry Brant (Charles Sykes/AP)

One image uploaded to Instagram showed a lit flame alongside a caption which said: “Please light a candle for Harry.”

Another appeared to show his parents dressed in black, looking across an open field.

He also posted a picture of what appeared to be an urn bearing Harry’s initials.

Harry had worked as a model, appearing in magazines including Italian Vogue.

In a separate post, Peter labelled Harry “a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before”.

“It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort,” he added.

“It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half.

“My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again.”