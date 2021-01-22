Frank Lampard says he ignores speculation and focuses on ending Chelsea struggle

Frank Lampard has insisted he ignores all speculation surrounding his future at Chelsea.

The under-pressure Blues boss admitted he knows well the severity of his situation, after five defeats in Chelsea’s last eight Premier League matches.

High-profile and out-of-work managers Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri are understood to be eyeing the Chelsea job, should Lampard’s situation change.

The former England midfielder has maintained such talk is of no consequence though, as he bids to steer the Blues out of their slump in form.

In an at-times terse press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Luton, Lampard broke with his usual affable demeanour to challenge several questions.

Asked how he blocks out the noise on his future, Lampard said: “I don’t listen to it.

“It’s only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something, but I don’t do that.

“I’m not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club, but I just do my job, it doesn’t matter to me.

“The pressure is fine, you’re obviously happier when you’re winning games.

“I was obviously happier in October and November than now. For me, I just have to get on with the job.”

Refusing to say whether he has held meetings with Chelsea’s board to address the current form, Lampard believes his Stamford Bridge legacy as a player will not be affected by his managerial stint in west London.

“I don’t want to talk about private conversations,” said Lampard, of his relationship with Chelsea’s board.

“The situation changes when you move from player to manager, so I have far more conversations with the hierarchy now than I did as a player.

“My career here as a player was fantastic and it’s set in stone. When I say fantastic I’m not giving it the big I am, I’m talking about the success I was proud to be a part of at the club.

“And the link I have here with the fans and the support I get from them is amazing.

“And I knew when I came into this job as a manager that that can change, the tone of it, there are things that you can’t control going forward.

“You do your best and I’ll continue to do that all the time while managing the club, but it doesn’t change how I feel, wherever I work, the kind of person I am I will give my all.”

Chelsea’s form and results must improve rapidly – and fast – for Lampard to be afforded more time to continue his Stamford Bridge rebuilding project.

The Blues stumped up £220million on summer transfers for their former midfielder to overhaul the west London squad.

Monday’s 2-0 comprehensive loss at Leicester proved a chastening experience however, and Lampard knows he does not currently have the luxury of a long-term outlook.

Criticising a lack of objectivity across some recent reporting of Chelsea, this was the first time Lampard went on the offensive amid his regular media duties.

Asked when his expensively-assembled new squad could be expected to gel fully, Lampard replied: “Well, what marker are you putting on that?

“I’m not going to sit here and talk about next season, it would be a nonsense for any manager in a job in the Premier League to talk about next season because you can only talk about what’s in front of you.

“What’s the marker on the time to get someone playing like Eden Hazard did at the prime of his career?

“We’re aiming to be the best we can, this season.”