Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 18, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 32 (10%) have seen a rise in case rates, 281 (89%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,531 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 18, the equivalent of 1,014.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,331.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 11.

Slough in Berkshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,061.9 to 936.9, with 1,401 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 923.7 to 898.5, with 2,951 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Redditch (up from 591.1 to 717.8)

2. Erewash (392.6 to 475.9)

3. Bolsover (440.7 to 510.2)

4. North Warwickshire (366.2 to 426.0)

5. West Devon (127.2 to 179.2)

6. Hinckley & Bosworth (313.8 to 358.0)

7. North West Leicestershire (326.2 to 365.8)

8. Leicester (531.3 to 569.1)

9. Dudley (647.4 to 682.5)

10. Broxtowe (338.5 to 368.3)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 11.

Knowsley, 1014.8, (1531), 1331.7, (2009)

Slough, 936.9, (1401), 1061.9, (1588)

Sandwell, 898.5, (2951), 923.7, (3034)

Wolverhampton, 872.2, (2297), 913.6, (2406)

Hounslow, 850.4, (2309), 1024.6, (2782)

Ealing, 841.4, (2876), 1042.7, (3564)

Brent, 831.5, (2742), 1035.0, (3413)

Barking and Dagenham, 822.4, (1751), 1306.2, (2781)

Eastbourne, 821.2, (852), 950.4, (986)

Newham, 817.3, (2886), 1236.6, (4367)

Rushmoor, 802.3, (759), 1058.2, (1001)

Tendring, 781.2, (1145), 981.8, (1439)

Halton, 761.1, (985), 1098.1, (1421)

Harlow, 748.8, (652), 1095.7, (954)

St. Helens, 746.5, (1348), 835.6, (1509)

Carlisle, 743.5, (808), 996.5, (1083)

Walsall, 741.6, (2117), 737.4, (2105)

Liverpool, 723.0, (3601), 976.2, (4862)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 721.9, (2854), 875.7, (3462)

Redditch, 717.8, (612), 591.1, (504)

Redbridge, 702.4, (2144), 1034.7, (3158)

Croydon, 702.1, (2715), 965.6, (3734)

Burnley, 692.8, (616), 890.7, (792)

Gravesham, 692.0, (740), 958.5, (1025)

Birmingham, 689.9, (7877), 738.2, (8429)

Luton, 688.6, (1467), 821.9, (1751)

Worcester, 687.6, (696), 676.7, (685)

Thurrock, 685.4, (1195), 1057.7, (1844)

Dudley, 682.5, (2195), 647.4, (2082)

Hillingdon, 679.8, (2086), 894.2, (2744)

Sefton, 677.3, (1872), 1041.6, (2879)

Waltham Forest, 676.9, (1875), 942.7, (2611)

Castle Point, 676.1, (611), 966.0, (873)

Greenwich, 672.7, (1937), 932.5, (2685)

Hyndburn, 668.8, (542), 688.5, (558)

Stevenage, 668.2, (587), 718.3, (631)

Wirral, 666.3, (2159), 900.6, (2918)

Bedford, 660.7, (1145), 784.2, (1359)

Crawley, 651.2, (732), 928.8, (1044)

Lambeth, 646.6, (2108), 880.6, (2871)

Dartford, 646.5, (728), 921.8, (1038)

Harrow, 645.4, (1621), 855.2, (2148)

Enfield, 642.9, (2146), 959.3, (3202)

Corby, 641.1, (463), 847.4, (612)

Northampton, 639.8, (1437), 791.1, (1777)

Sutton, 636.3, (1313), 787.5, (1625)

Broxbourne, 635.3, (618), 919.0, (894)

Reading, 631.1, (1021), 758.4, (1227)

Watford, 628.5, (607), 784.9, (758)

Derby, 621.8, (1600), 677.8, (1744)

Tower Hamlets, 621.4, (2018), 973.7, (3162)

Havering, 616.4, (1600), 845.7, (2195)

Lewisham, 609.5, (1864), 915.5, (2800)

Barnet, 606.5, (2401), 839.7, (3324)

Blackburn with Darwen, 605.9, (907), 710.1, (1063)

Merton, 601.3, (1242), 782.4, (1616)

Pendle, 599.3, (552), 768.6, (708)

Haringey, 597.4, (1605), 908.6, (2441)

Hackney and City of London, 593.8, (1727), 798.4, (2322)

South Staffordshire, 592.3, (666), 576.3, (648)

Welwyn Hatfield, 591.7, (728), 837.1, (1030)

Spelthorne, 589.9, (589), 767.2, (766)

Southend-on-Sea, 587.0, (1075), 760.1, (1392)

Folkestone and Hythe, 583.2, (659), 665.5, (752)

Southwark, 581.5, (1854), 875.4, (2791)

Bexley, 578.8, (1437), 928.4, (2305)

Leicester, 569.1, (2016), 531.3, (1882)

Woking, 561.5, (566), 708.4, (714)

Reigate and Banstead, 559.3, (832), 650.1, (967)

Milton Keynes, 558.9, (1506), 692.1, (1865)

Colchester, 558.3, (1087), 678.5, (1321)

Isle of Wight, 557.2, (790), 1039.7, (1474)

Mansfield, 539.7, (590), 572.7, (626)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 531.5, (984), 661.1, (1224)

Norwich, 524.3, (737), 632.4, (889)

Bromsgrove, 521.6, (521), 586.7, (586)

Braintree, 520.3, (794), 789.6, (1205)

Hertsmere, 517.5, (543), 786.3, (825)

Arun, 516.3, (830), 605.9, (974)

Peterborough, 515.2, (1042), 535.0, (1082)

Medway, 513.7, (1431), 735.9, (2050)

Telford and Wrekin, 513.2, (923), 519.9, (935)

Cannock Chase, 511.1, (515), 543.9, (548)

Coventry, 510.6, (1897), 506.8, (1883)

Bolsover, 510.2, (411), 440.7, (355)

Solihull, 508.8, (1101), 502.8, (1088)

Chelmsford, 507.9, (906), 762.9, (1361)

Worthing, 506.5, (560), 689.2, (762)

Preston, 503.0, (720), 484.9, (694)

Middlesbrough, 501.5, (707), 471.7, (665)

Great Yarmouth, 501.3, (498), 526.5, (523)

Epsom and Ewell, 501.1, (404), 618.9, (499)

Portsmouth, 499.3, (1073), 690.1, (1483)

Basildon, 498.4, (933), 794.9, (1488)

Cherwell, 498.3, (750), 659.1, (992)

Epping Forest, 496.6, (654), 804.2, (1059)

Bromley, 495.9, (1648), 717.6, (2385)

Wealden, 493.0, (796), 596.4, (963)

Oxford, 492.6, (751), 547.7, (835)

Wandsworth, 491.1, (1619), 670.7, (2211)

Warrington, 490.4, (1030), 696.6, (1463)

Ashfield, 490.2, (627), 538.6, (689)

East Staffordshire, 487.7, (584), 536.9, (643)

Barrow-in-Furness, 484.7, (325), 532.4, (357)

Thanet, 483.4, (686), 613.7, (871)

Adur, 482.1, (310), 549.0, (353)

West Lancashire, 476.8, (545), 469.8, (537)

Surrey Heath, 475.9, (425), 722.2, (645)

Erewash, 475.9, (549), 392.6, (453)

Lancaster, 472.5, (690), 514.2, (751)

Wycombe, 471.8, (824), 590.9, (1032)

Tandridge, 469.8, (414), 667.2, (588)

Basingstoke and Deane, 468.9, (828), 542.0, (957)

Maldon, 468.2, (304), 651.5, (423)

Islington, 467.3, (1133), 671.4, (1628)

Ipswich, 463.8, (635), 641.3, (878)

Maidstone, 462.7, (795), 636.1, (1093)

North Hertfordshire, 460.4, (615), 497.1, (664)

Kettering, 459.8, (468), 471.6, (480)

Rossendale, 458.9, (328), 562.4, (402)

Breckland, 458.7, (642), 507.3, (710)

Lewes, 453.2, (468), 611.0, (631)

Tamworth, 452.4, (347), 477.2, (366)

South Ribble, 451.3, (500), 527.1, (584)

Rochford, 451.0, (394), 603.2, (527)

Ribble Valley, 450.0, (274), 560.0, (341)

Wychavon, 449.7, (582), 541.6, (701)

Southampton, 446.3, (1127), 599.6, (1514)

Ashford, 446.0, (580), 619.8, (806)

Hastings, 443.6, (411), 652.9, (605)

Wellingborough, 441.6, (352), 526.9, (420)

Hartlepool, 430.3, (403), 615.0, (576)

Dacorum, 429.0, (664), 517.6, (801)

Aylesbury Vale, 427.7, (853), 547.5, (1092)

Havant, 427.0, (539), 605.3, (764)

North Warwickshire, 426.0, (278), 366.2, (239)

Kingston upon Thames, 420.8, (747), 558.9, (992)

Three Rivers, 420.0, (392), 648.3, (605)

East Hertfordshire, 420.0, (629), 520.9, (780)

Broadland, 419.0, (548), 525.3, (687)

Shropshire, 417.5, (1349), 416.9, (1347)

Chichester, 416.9, (505), 456.5, (553)

South Bucks, 416.9, (292), 726.7, (509)

Tonbridge and Malling, 414.7, (548), 454.0, (600)

Brighton and Hove, 413.2, (1202), 624.3, (1816)

Westminster, 412.1, (1077), 544.9, (1424)

Manchester, 411.5, (2275), 475.5, (2629)

Central Bedfordshire, 411.2, (1187), 491.3, (1418)

Redcar and Cleveland, 408.3, (560), 406.9, (558)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 407.6, (617), 440.6, (667)

Sunderland, 406.9, (1130), 414.1, (1150)

Blaby, 406.8, (413), 385.1, (391)

Amber Valley, 405.0, (519), 463.5, (594)

Runnymede, 404.8, (362), 562.5, (503)

Fenland, 404.5, (412), 470.3, (479)

Nottingham, 404.3, (1346), 462.0, (1538)

Sevenoaks, 404.1, (488), 483.6, (584)

Swale, 402.4, (604), 527.7, (792)

Bristol, 402.0, (1863), 474.8, (2200)

Copeland, 401.9, (274), 486.9, (332)

Kensington and Chelsea, 399.0, (623), 638.6, (997)

Allerdale, 397.9, (389), 618.9, (605)

Stafford, 393.4, (540), 393.4, (540)

Uttlesford, 392.2, (358), 491.9, (449)

Cheshire West and Chester, 390.6, (1340), 492.0, (1688)

Gosport, 390.2, (331), 437.3, (371)

Camden, 390.0, (1053), 572.9, (1547)

Rother, 388.2, (373), 476.7, (458)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 388.0, (504), 478.1, (621)

Lichfield, 385.7, (404), 450.6, (472)

Eastleigh, 384.0, (513), 428.9, (573)

Guildford, 383.9, (572), 452.4, (674)

Chesterfield, 381.3, (400), 362.2, (380)

Stockton-on-Tees, 376.5, (743), 423.1, (835)

Waverley, 375.2, (474), 456.7, (577)

York, 375.1, (790), 581.1, (1224)

Dover, 375.0, (443), 496.1, (586)

Daventry, 373.5, (321), 446.8, (384)

Bracknell Forest, 372.9, (457), 581.8, (713)

Somerset West and Taunton, 372.6, (578), 361.0, (560)

Wigan, 369.7, (1215), 441.5, (1451)

Broxtowe, 368.3, (420), 338.5, (386)

Rugby, 368.1, (401), 511.3, (557)

East Suffolk, 368.0, (918), 419.7, (1047)

Brentwood, 367.4, (283), 602.4, (464)

Wyre Forest, 367.3, (372), 465.0, (471)

Bolton, 365.8, (1052), 384.6, (1106)

North West Leicestershire, 365.8, (379), 326.2, (338)

Stoke-on-Trent, 364.3, (934), 419.3, (1075)

South Derbyshire, 363.6, (390), 407.4, (437)

Salford, 362.0, (937), 450.9, (1167)

Bury, 361.8, (691), 452.9, (865)

Stockport, 359.2, (1054), 405.6, (1190)

Fareham, 358.8, (417), 462.9, (538)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 358.0, (405), 313.8, (355)

Chorley, 355.3, (420), 390.8, (462)

Eden, 354.9, (189), 615.9, (328)

Mid Sussex, 353.6, (534), 445.0, (672)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 352.0, (533), 540.2, (818)

Mole Valley, 351.9, (307), 561.6, (490)

Gedling, 351.2, (414), 441.1, (520)

Elmbridge, 350.9, (480), 538.8, (737)

Gloucester, 350.0, (452), 415.9, (537)

South Gloucestershire, 349.4, (996), 425.5, (1213)

Darlington, 348.3, (372), 402.6, (430)

Chiltern, 348.2, (334), 432.6, (415)

South Northamptonshire, 347.1, (328), 472.0, (446)

Trafford, 345.9, (821), 439.8, (1044)

St Albans, 345.6, (513), 454.7, (675)

Tameside, 345.3, (782), 376.2, (852)

Babergh, 344.4, (317), 473.7, (436)

Hart, 344.1, (334), 552.2, (536)

Tunbridge Wells, 342.0, (406), 449.8, (534)

Wokingham, 336.0, (575), 428.9, (734)

South Norfolk, 335.7, (473), 369.8, (521)

Rochdale, 335.4, (746), 393.4, (875)

Huntingdonshire, 333.2, (593), 463.0, (824)

North East Derbyshire, 330.2, (335), 310.5, (315)

North Somerset, 328.3, (706), 422.2, (908)

Canterbury, 326.5, (540), 519.4, (859)

Richmond upon Thames, 325.7, (645), 440.9, (873)

Wyre, 324.7, (364), 443.4, (497)

Cambridge, 324.5, (405), 405.5, (506)

Test Valley, 321.0, (405), 403.5, (509)

Charnwood, 320.7, (596), 324.5, (603)

Plymouth, 319.7, (838), 309.0, (810)

Newark and Sherwood, 319.4, (391), 339.0, (415)

Oadby and Wigston, 319.2, (182), 456.0, (260)

Horsham, 315.7, (454), 436.7, (628)

County Durham, 315.0, (1670), 365.0, (1935)

Dorset, 311.2, (1178), 310.7, (1176)

Bath and North East Somerset, 309.9, (599), 414.4, (801)

Craven, 308.0, (176), 393.8, (225)

Cheshire East, 308.0, (1183), 374.9, (1440)

Sedgemoor, 307.7, (379), 345.0, (425)

New Forest, 306.5, (552), 370.9, (668)

Lincoln, 304.1, (302), 322.3, (320)

Malvern Hills, 302.4, (238), 313.9, (247)

Selby, 301.3, (273), 466.8, (423)

High Peak, 301.1, (279), 357.2, (331)

West Suffolk, 300.5, (538), 372.0, (666)

East Hampshire, 300.1, (367), 384.3, (470)

South Holland, 299.9, (285), 287.3, (273)

Mid Suffolk, 297.4, (309), 334.0, (347)

Herefordshire, 297.2, (573), 371.4, (716)

Hambleton, 295.9, (271), 381.0, (349)

Wiltshire, 295.4, (1477), 368.8, (1844)

East Northamptonshire, 295.2, (279), 357.6, (338)

South Tyneside, 294.7, (445), 366.9, (554)

Fylde, 294.6, (238), 330.5, (267)

Warwick, 292.9, (421), 269.9, (388)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 292.8, (379), 307.5, (398)

Harrogate, 292.2, (470), 392.3, (631)

Swindon, 291.6, (648), 413.2, (918)

South Kesteven, 291.4, (415), 321.6, (458)

South Lakeland, 287.4, (302), 310.2, (326)

Gateshead, 287.1, (580), 351.4, (710)

Leeds, 284.7, (2258), 311.7, (2472)

Mendip, 283.8, (328), 260.4, (301)

Rotherham, 283.0, (751), 287.1, (762)

Rushcliffe, 282.8, (337), 294.5, (351)

Oldham, 282.6, (670), 345.8, (820)

Bradford, 279.7, (1510), 282.5, (1525)

Harborough, 279.3, (262), 348.6, (327)

Ryedale, 278.1, (154), 305.2, (169)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 277.4, (840), 271.1, (821)

West Berkshire, 277.1, (439), 313.0, (496)

Blackpool, 276.8, (386), 320.6, (447)

Richmondshire, 275.5, (148), 454.1, (244)

North Norfolk, 273.8, (287), 319.5, (335)

South Cambridgeshire, 272.8, (434), 321.8, (512)

Northumberland, 272.6, (879), 243.5, (785)

Winchester, 272.3, (340), 342.8, (428)

Doncaster, 267.7, (835), 324.5, (1012)

Stratford-on-Avon, 264.4, (344), 333.6, (434)

Vale of White Horse, 258.1, (351), 331.6, (451)

South Oxfordshire, 257.6, (366), 335.8, (477)

East Cambridgeshire, 257.1, (231), 307.2, (276)

North Kesteven, 247.2, (289), 249.8, (292)

Kirklees, 242.8, (1068), 297.4, (1308)

Melton, 242.1, (124), 230.4, (118)

Sheffield, 238.7, (1396), 283.0, (1655)

Barnsley, 236.6, (584), 236.6, (584)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 236.4, (1352), 313.4, (1792)

South Somerset, 234.6, (395), 270.3, (455)

Wakefield, 232.8, (811), 266.1, (927)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 230.6, (227), 254.0, (250)

Forest of Dean, 230.4, (200), 396.4, (344)

West Lindsey, 224.7, (215), 254.0, (243)

Exeter, 222.2, (292), 284.6, (374)

Bassetlaw, 219.7, (258), 282.7, (332)

West Oxfordshire, 219.6, (243), 320.9, (355)

Tewkesbury, 218.9, (208), 288.4, (274)

Hull, 217.5, (565), 306.0, (795)

Teignbridge, 214.7, (288), 234.0, (314)

Torbay, 214.3, (292), 261.3, (356)

Rutland, 207.9, (83), 270.5, (108)

Calderdale, 206.7, (437), 256.8, (543)

Derbyshire Dales, 197.7, (143), 236.4, (171)

North Tyneside, 195.3, (406), 275.6, (573)

Cheltenham, 190.0, (221), 302.6, (352)

Cotswold, 182.5, (164), 207.0, (186)

Boston, 182.4, (128), 235.1, (165)

West Devon, 179.2, (100), 127.2, (71)

Scarborough, 178.4, (194), 260.2, (283)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 175.3, (598), 202.2, (690)

East Devon, 161.3, (236), 266.6, (390)

South Hams, 159.8, (139), 188.5, (164)

Mid Devon, 151.9, (125), 270.9, (223)

North Lincolnshire, 145.7, (251), 147.4, (254)

Stroud, 142.5, (171), 222.6, (267)

East Lindsey, 119.2, (169), 146.1, (207)

North East Lincolnshire, 111.6, (178), 143.5, (229)

North Devon, 69.0, (67), 123.5, (120)

Torridge, 58.6, (40), 99.6, (68)