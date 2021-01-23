What the papers say – January 23

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Warnings over the mutant strain of coronavirus are splashed across the front pages after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was associated with “a higher degree of mortality”.

The Daily Telegraph writes there are fears lockdown may be prolonged in the UK after studies suggested the variant was more lethal than previously thought.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Mutant strain 'more deadly''#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oFzht9XuoV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 22, 2021

The Guardian leads with a similar story, with scientists urging tighter community controls.

Guardian front page, Saturday 23 January 2021: New Covid variant may be 30% more lethal, warns PM pic.twitter.com/Jfrj9BfRQr — The Guardian (@guardian) January 22, 2021

The Times also carries details of Mr Johnson’s statement, reporting that Britain is braced for “an extended lockdown”.

The Times 23/1/2021Doctors Susie Padgham and Adam Bennion gave 2,340 jabs in a weekend at their Sussex surgery after a double delivery. Photo : Times photographer Richard Pohle. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/nbvCWXx5No — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 22, 2021

A picture of new US President Joe Biden is on the FT Weekend, with their main story also focusing on the suggestion the Covid variant is more deadly, a story which also leads the Independent and the Daily Mirror.

Front page of the FT Weekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 23rd/24th January, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RdDqNiVE0r — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 22, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/t4hk2QxTAb — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) January 22, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: Feeling the strain #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/j8gNewwKtf pic.twitter.com/Wl0olRkixM — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 22, 2021

The Daily Express strikes a more optimistic tone over the variant, insisting the country can beat the “deadly new strain”.

EXPRESS: We CAN beat deadly new strain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mMQEEqUFoJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 22, 2021

The i reports more than 400,000 jabs were handed out in a day with 8% of the population now having had one dose of a vaccine.

The Daily Mail leads with a campaign to help children struggling to learn during lockdown due to a lack of access to laptops.

And the Daily Star reports some high street shops are planning on burning some of their goods following a row over “Brexit internet red tape”.