Larry King remembered as ‘a giant of broadcasting’ after death at 87

Larry King has been remembered as “a giant of broadcasting” and “a masterful TV interviewer”, whose name is “synonymous with CNN”.

The veteran US talk show host, who presented his programme Larry King Live on the news network for 25 years, has died at the age of 87 after a number of health issues.

His fellow broadcasters and former interviewees rushed to pay tribute to the star.

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, wrote on Twitter: “Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.

“His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent.

“EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.”

Piers Morgan, who took over King’s timeslot on the channel, wrote: “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert)

“But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Talk show host Craig Ferguson said: “Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much.

“He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles (comedian Don Rickles who died in 2017). #RIPLarryKing.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said: “Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers.

“He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.”

Meanwhile chat show host Andy Cohen said: “RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice.”

TV host S.E. Cupp wrote: “RIP Larry King, one of my favorite interviews and the best in the biz. So grateful I got to sit at your table.”

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

It had previously been reported that the star had been in hospital with Covid-19.