Man arrested over attempted abduction of five-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a five-year-old boy in a park in west London.

The suspect picked up the child at around 2.30pm on January 7 at Northala Fields, Northolt, before running a short distance carrying him.

The suspect put the little boy down after his mother confronted him, and the child was unharmed by the incident.

A 27-year-old man has today been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted abduction attempt of a five-year-old boy in #Northolt on 7 Jan.https://t.co/1K9Jcl6w4P — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 23, 2021

The Metropolitan Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction of a child at an address in Surrey on Saturday and taken into custody.

The force previously put out a CCTV image of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Nelson said at the time: “Incidents of this nature are very rare but I understand the concern it may have caused in the local community.”

“I want to reassure people we are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible.”