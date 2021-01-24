What the papers say – January 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The latest developments and warnings on Covid-19 lead many of the Sunday papers, from warnings to those who have had the jab to a plan to vaccinate teaching staff.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with a warning from Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, saying people need to continue to follow coronavirus restrictions after they have had the vaccine.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Don't break rules once you've had the vaccine'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/3PSlIouGGf pic.twitter.com/nmnguEKW4o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 23, 2021

The Sunday Express also has quotes from Prof Van-Tam, who has urged people to “stay patient” with the lockdown restrictions.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – As doctors argue over gap between vaccinations and jut how deadly the new Covid variant is, at last a voice of reason – VAN-TAM: LET’S STAY PATIENT#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/zUAIybYT47 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 23, 2021

The Observer reports more than 500 Covid-19 cases have been detected at the DVLA in Swansea, which the paper says puts ministers at the centre of an “explosive row”.

The Independent reports pressure is being placed on the Prime Minister to create tougher border rules, including mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Sunday Mirror leads with “shocking corona fatalities”, reporting the UK’s death toll from Covid-19 is due to pass six figures this week.

While the Sunday People leads with a “gamble” from Mr Johnson, reporting on concerns over the 12-week gap between the first and second doses of vaccine.

The Mail on Sunday says Britain’s top schools have a “bold plan” to vaccinate their teachers during the half-term break which would get pupils back into the classroom.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Top schools: we can jab all teachers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ce4pzmXMre — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 23, 2021

Away from Covid-19, and The Sunday Times leads with polls suggesting the UK is facing a “constitutional crisis” with voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland backing a vote on the break-up of Britain.

The Sunday Times reveals: our disunited kingdom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gX4ttPJc4N — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 23, 2021

And the Daily Star on Sunday writes Nasty Nick Cotton, the EastEnders character, will enter into a chart battle with Charles Bronson.