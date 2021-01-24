Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Fun in the snow as temperatures tumble

by Press Association
January 24 2021, 12.34pm Updated: January 24 2021, 2.52pm
Children sledge down Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Large areas of the UK woke up to snow and ice on Sunday.

The conditions turned the countryside into a winter wonderland – and many people headed out to enjoy the fresh air.

People sledging on Gold Hill, in Shaftesbury, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fun in the snow in Shaftesbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dog walkers on a snowy Gold Hill (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Snow on Troopers Hill in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Snowy scenes in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
People walking in the snow in Battersea Park, London
Do you want to build a snowman? (Aaron Chown/PA)
Snow falls in Piccadilly Circus, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cyclists ride through falling snow on Regent Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Venturing out in Kew, south-west London (Martin Keene/PA)
Arthur, a West Highland terrier, explores the snow in Kew (Martin Keene/PA)
People enjoy the snow in Guildford, Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)
Taking to the slopes in Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)
A snowy scene around Guildford Cathedral (Adam Davy/PA)
Winston, an eight-month-old Border terrier, enjoys the snow for the first time near Windsor, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A jogger in the snow on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire
Police at a snowy Stonehenge in Wiltshire
A snowman at Maidenhead Thicket in Berkshire (Pete Clifton/PA)
Frosty friends at Pinkneys Green in Maidenhead (Pete Clifton/PA)
A skier at Barossa nature reserve in Camberley, Surrey (John Walton/PA)
Surely a husky would be at home in the snow? (John Walton/PA)