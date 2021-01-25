Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs progress to Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance this year after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

The match-up was billed as the battle of the veteran quarterbacks between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and it certainly looked like Brady had his longtime rival’s number early as the Bucs opened the scoring through a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Rodgers hit back with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the Tampa Bay offence capitalised on some costly turnovers to stretch out to a 21-10 lead at half-time.

They said we couldn’t do it. See you at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XZCHyRa8Dp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 24, 2021

Green Bay’s sloppiness cost them again at the start of the third quarter as a fumble led to Brady finding Cameron Brate in the end zone to push the deficit out to 18.

However the Packers defence finally clicked into gear, intercepting Brady on consecutive drives and giving Rodgers the perfect opportunity to launch a comeback.

He did just that, scoring on back-to-back drives to bring the Packers back within five headed into the final quarter.

But both offences stalled, and the Packers were left to rue a decision not to go for it on fourth and goal with just over two minutes remaining.

The hosts were then unable to get the stop they needed to give Rodgers another chance as the Bucs progressed to their first Super Bowl since 2002.

Their opponents will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on the verge of securing consecutive Super Bowl titles after disposing of the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game.

GOING TO TAMPA! pic.twitter.com/wv0AJ04hOk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs recovered from a slow start to explode for 31 points across the second and third quarters as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen struggled against an aggressive Kansas City defence.

Allen still managed to throw for 287 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he was unable to settle into a consistent rhythm under constant pressure from the Chiefs defensive line.

Conversely Mahomes was as explosive as ever, finishing with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns to book his fifth matchup against Brady, with the pair currently at two wins apiece.