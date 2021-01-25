Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
Jenson Button to drive for his own team in Extreme E

by Press Association
January 25 2021, 8.16am
Jenson Button will race in the Extreme E series this year (David Davies/PA)
Jenson Button will own and drive for a team in the inaugural Extreme E motor racing season this year.

The former Formula One world champion has founded the JBXE team for the series, which features electric SUVs racing in off-road locations.

The announcement follows Button’s unveiling as a senior adviser to his ex-Formula One team, Williams, last week.

Button, 41, said: “JBXE has been a long time coming and I’m both delighted and proud to announce its formation and entry into the inaugural Extreme E Championship.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg also own teams that will compete in the five-race series, which starts in Saudi Arabia in April, but unlike Button, will not drive for them.

