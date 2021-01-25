Jenson Button to drive for his own team in Extreme E

Jenson Button will own and drive for a team in the inaugural Extreme E motor racing season this year.

The former Formula One world champion has founded the JBXE team for the series, which features electric SUVs racing in off-road locations.

I’m delighted to announce I will be joining Extreme E for the inaugural season with my team @jbxeracing Can’t wait to get my hands on the Extreme E beast 💪🏽. Thanks again to our fantastic partners Apater Capital and @pipt. Follow @jbxeracing to keep up to date with the teams news pic.twitter.com/7W14XkZ5vS — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 25, 2021

The announcement follows Button’s unveiling as a senior adviser to his ex-Formula One team, Williams, last week.

Button, 41, said: “JBXE has been a long time coming and I’m both delighted and proud to announce its formation and entry into the inaugural Extreme E Championship.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg also own teams that will compete in the five-race series, which starts in Saudi Arabia in April, but unlike Button, will not drive for them.