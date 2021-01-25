Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently tested positive for Covid-19

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed he contracted Covid-19 earlier this month.

The 49-year-old said he tested positive for the virus during a skiing trip to Kitzbuhel in his native Austria.

Wolff spent 10 days in quarantine and reported barely any symptoms. He continued to work throughout his isolation period.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have now contracted Covid-19 (PA Wire)

Lewis Hamilton missed the penultimate round of the season in Bahrain after testing positive for Covid-19.

In all, five Formula One drivers – a quarter of the 20-strong grid – have tested positive for the virus.

Team principal Wolff remains in discussions with Hamilton over the seven-time world champion’s contract extension.

Hamilton, 36, is training in America ahead of his title defence which is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28.

Cross country skiing at 2000m. This is one of the greatest workouts I’ve discovered over the years. Feeling so focused. Finding peace and tranquility in all I do and never giving up! Sending you big waves of energy🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PX9XCxcZCU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 22, 2021

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Wolff said: “The lawyers are working hard.

“We don’t make life easy for them when we both argue over Zoom and keep sending them curveballs. But Lewis is in America now, and I’m here, and at some point we will finalise it.”

Last week, Hamilton alluded to his contract negotiations by writing on Instagram that there is “a lot of work ongoing in the background” and “many moving parts”.