In Pictures: Seaside leisure venues, shops and football clubs join vaccine drive

by Press Association
January 25 2021, 11.20am Updated: January 25 2021, 11.54am
The Winter Gardens in Blackpool has been converted for use as a Covid-19 vaccination centre (Peter Byrne/PA)
The drive to administer coronavirus vaccines continues apace with venues from all walks of life being customised to help deliver the jabs.

Blackpool’s fabled Winter Gardens, which has hosted everything from musical extravaganzas to political party conferences, was among venues being repurposed, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped out in the drive at already up-and-running location The Hive, the home of Barnet FC.

In Mansfield, a former Wickes store was taken over by NHS staff and among the early jab recipients were a couple of newlyweds, Geoff and Jenny Holland, 90 and 86, who had finally got married in August after delays because of coronavirus, while in Dudley a filming location for Peaky Blinders was also being used for the rollout.

The famous Winter Gardens venue in Blackpool has been converted for use as a Covid vaccination centre (Peter Byrne/PA)
Military personnel speak with Joanne McLaren (centre) as she arrives for a clinic at the Winter Gardens (Peter Byrne/PA)
Robert Ward, 56, a retired nurse from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, injects Joanne McLaren, the first patient to receive a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine during a clinic at the Winter Gardens (Peter Byrne/PA)
Geoff Holland, 90, and wife Jenny 86, who are newlyweds, after receiving their injections of the Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a former Wickes store in Mansfield (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mrs Holland receives her injection of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Hollands tied the knotin August after their wedding was delayed by the virus (Joe Giddens/PA)
A fox walks around the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, which has previously been used as a set for the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, and is now being used as a Covid vaccination centre (Jacob King/PA)
Principal Pharmacist Davinder Manku (right) receives an injection of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine at The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley which has previously been used as a set for the BBC drama Peaky Blinders
Principal pharmacist Davinder Manku (right) receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
Signs directing users to the vaccination clinic in front of a vintage train at the entrance to The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
The patient waiting area inside The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for mobile distribution at Barnet FC’s ground, The Hive (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees how a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine is prepared, with nurse, Tracey Wilkinson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches a patient receiving a dose of the vaccine in Barnet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Prime Minister watches a patient receiving a dose of the vaccine in Barnet where 13,000 jabs have now been administered (Stefan Rousseau/PA)