In Pictures: Seaside leisure venues, shops and football clubs join vaccine drive

January 25 2021, 11.20amUpdated: January 25 2021, 11.54am
The drive to administer coronavirus vaccines continues apace with venues from all walks of life being customised to help deliver the jabs.
Blackpool’s fabled Winter Gardens, which has hosted everything from musical extravaganzas to political party conferences, was among venues being repurposed, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped out in the drive at already up-and-running location The Hive, the home of Barnet FC.
In Mansfield, a former Wickes store was taken over by NHS staff and among the early jab recipients were a couple of newlyweds, Geoff and Jenny Holland, 90 and 86, who had finally got married in August after delays because of coronavirus, while in Dudley a filming location for Peaky Blinders was also being used for the rollout.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.