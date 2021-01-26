Demi Lovato lands TV role in comedy Hungry

Demi Lovato is returning to TV with a role in upcoming comedy Hungry.

The pop star will also serve as executive producer on the show, which is in development at US network NBC.

Hungry follows a group of friends with food issues who help each other with life and love, producers have said.

Lovato has previously been open about her own battles with an eating disorder.

The chart-topping pop star began her career on the small screen, first finding fame alongside the Jonas Brothers in TV movie Camp Rock.

The 28-year-old had a recurring role in Glee and appeared in the final season of Will & Grace.

Lovato, who performed during the celebrations for Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this month, will revisit her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose in an upcoming YouTube series.

She said she will relive “the darkest point in my life” in Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, set for release in March.